Bengaluru continues to record most of Karnataka's new cases in worrying surge
- Bengaluru city saw a further spike in new infections of COVID-19, recording 615 cases compared to Tuesday's 582. Karnataka logged 648 fresh cases in total on Wednesday. The Karnataka capital's positivity rate reached 3 per cent.
Bengaluru saw yet another uptick in Covid tally as it registered 615 cases of Karnataka's 648 fresh infections on Wednesday. The Karnataka capital also recorded one death for the first time since June 5, the data released by the health department revealed.
Active cases in the state rose to 3,997, of which, 3,843 were from Bengaluru. The state government ramped up testing on Wednesday, conducting around 23,452 tests, while 18,883 tests were conducted on Tuesday. Despite the increased testing, Karnataka's positivity rate declined to 2.76 per cent from Tuesday's 3.15 per cent.
At a glance:
Bengaluru logged a positivity rate of a whooping 3 per cent, more than that of the state. 509 people recovered in the city out of 532 discharges across the state, and around 18,449 people were vaccinated on Wednesday in Bengaluru, compared to 16,729 on Tuesday.
The state's health minister, Dr K Sudhakar, in a tweet announced new milestones achieved by the state government in their vaccination drive.
In a respite for the city, active clusters decreased from 25 to 23 as wards with less than 10 cases went down to 133 from the 140 yesterday. There were 143 wards with less than 10 cases in Bengaluru on Monday. The recovery rate was 98.84 per cent. Meanwhile, hospitalisations remained the same as Tuesday.
According to some reports 31 students from two schools have tested positive for Covid in the state capital, causing worry among parents. Calls are growing to close schools.
A Twitter user, Nayan Deshpande, urged the health minister of the state to close schools for nursery and kindergarten levels amid rising covid cases. “Sir, please stop nursery and kindergarten schools... They (Children) aren't vaccinated and no one for sure can tell what impact this virus has on them for long term... Don't play with innocent lives,” he wrote.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
