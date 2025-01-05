Bengaluru Chitra Santhe traffic advisory: Vehicles banned on key routes until 9 pm. Check details here

The 22nd Chitra Santhe, organized by Chitrakala Parishat, will take place on Sunday at Kumara Krupa Road. In light of the event, Bengaluru’s traffic police have issued a detailed advisory, restricting vehicle movement on the stretch between Windsor Manor Junction and Shivananda Circle from 6 am to 9 pm. Limited parking for four-wheelers has been arranged at designated locations.(Instagram)

To avoid inconvenience, citizens attending the art fair are encouraged to use public transportation, as parking in the area will be limited, The New Indian Express reported.

Traffic diversion details

Towards Windsor Manor: Vehicles from Maurya Junction and Anand Rao Circle must take the Race Course Road route via Race View Junction, Trilight Junction, Basaveshwara Circle, and Old High Grounds Junction before proceeding to T. Chowdaiah Road and Windsor Manor.

From T. Chowdaiah Road: Traffic heading towards Kumara Krupa Road must continue straight from Windsor Junction, passing through Old High Grounds Junction and Basaveshwara Junction.

Old High Grounds to Windsor Manor: Vehicles should proceed straight from Windsor Manor towards RP Road.

Nehru Circle to Shivananda Junction: Motorists must take the Steel Bridge route to reach Trilight Junction.

From PG Halli to Shivananda Circle: Vehicles are directed through Old High Grounds Junction, LRDE Junction, Basaveshwara Circle, and Race Course Road before continuing to Trilight Junction.

Parking arrangements

Limited parking for four-wheelers has been arranged at designated locations to accommodate visitors. These include Railway Parallel Road, Crescent Road (stretching from Gururaja Kalyanamantapa to Hotel Janardhan on the western side), and Race Course Road (from Trilight Junction to Maurya Circle on the eastern side). Visitors are advised to use these parking spots and consider public transport due to restricted parking availability near the event venue.

