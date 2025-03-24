Menu Explore
Bengaluru civic body cracks down on 1.73 lakh chronic property tax defaulters owing 390 crore, vows strict action

ByAnagha Deshpande
Mar 24, 2025 12:25 PM IST

A total of 3.49 lakh property owners have failed to pay their dues out of the 20.5 lakh registered taxpayers in the city.

Bengaluru’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has intensified its efforts to recover pending property tax dues, targeting 1.73 lakh chronic defaulters who collectively owe 390 crore.

Representational Image
Representational Image

According to Munish Moudgil, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Revenue), a total of 3.49 lakh property owners have failed to pay their dues out of the 20.5 lakh registered taxpayers in the city.

(Also Read: Bengaluru's 'historic' Cauvery aarti at Sankey Tank generates five tonnes of waste: Report)

Check out BBMP's post here:

Of these, 1.76 lakh have defaulted only for the current year, while 1.73 lakh have repeatedly failed to pay their taxes over several years, making them chronic defaulters.

Despite multiple attempts, including notices, SMS alerts, IVRS calls, personal calls, and attachment notices—many of these defaulters have deliberately avoided payment, BBMP said on X.

Even the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme, which allowed defaulters to clear their dues with some relief, was not availed by these individuals.

(Also Read: Karnataka's Hakkipikki tribe members ordered to leave Gabon over fraudulent documents)

BBMP has now taken a firm stance, asserting that not taking action against chronic defaulters would be unfair to honest taxpayers.

"Anyone speaking for these 10 per cent chronic defaulters are standing against 90 per cent honest tax payers and against public interest. BBMP is clear and determined to collect the property tax as per law," the civic body stated.

The BBMP also urged moral support for BBMP's ongoing drive to recover dues and enforce property tax laws strictly.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man arrested for attempting to run over police personnel during vehicle check: Report)

Penalty starting April 1

Starting April 1, property owners in Bengaluru who have not cleared their property tax dues will face steep penalties, as the municipal corporation Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reinstates stricter enforcement of tax arrears, a senior BBMP official told HT.com.

Defaulters will be charged a penalty equal to their outstanding property tax amount, along with an annual interest of up to 15 per cent, the official said.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
