Bengaluru civic body’s 9.5 crore tunnel project report completed in three months but filled with copy-paste errors

Bengaluru's civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), is facing criticism after a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for an ambitious ₹9.5 crore underground tunnel project was found to contain several glaring errors. The report, prepared by New Delhi-based Rodic Consultants Private Limited, outlines plans for a tunnel connecting Hebbal Esteem Mall Junction to Silk Board Junction.

According to Moneycontrol, the project, which promises to ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time, was completed in just three months. However, the DPR’s executive summary raised eyebrows when it mistakenly included traffic data from cities in Maharashtra—Malegaon and Nashik, and not Bengaluru locations, the report added.

For instance, the traffic volume survey mentioned road directions like “Malegaon to Nashik City,” and “Nashik City to Malegaon” for various localities in Bengaluru, which left many puzzled about the report's accuracy.

How did X users react?

Citizens took to social media to voice their concerns. An X user, a citizen activist, wrote, "Meticulous planning for TRP Tunnel Road Project. Should we cry or laugh?".

Another X user, remarked, "This shows how numbers are just randomly retrofitted to surveys/DPR in the state!"

Despite the errors, the DPR promises an underground tunnel that could cut down travel time between Hebbal and Silk Board Junction from 90 minutes to just 20 minutes. The tunnel would feature three entry and exit ramps, helping manage the growing traffic between key Bengaluru areas like Mekhri Circle, Racecourse, and Lalbagh.

According to the report, the BBMP is investigating the issues.

Meanwhile, BBMP has also hired a second consultant, Altinok Consulting, for a separate feasibility study of the same corridor, costing an additional ₹4.7 crore, the Moneycontrol report added. This comes on the heels of Bengaluru Metro's own 37-km DPR for the Hebbal-Sarjapur corridor, which took one year to prepare and cost ₹1.5 crore.

