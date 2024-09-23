An anonymous woman user on social media claimed that Bengaluru’s Koramangala police refused to file a First Information Report (FIR) on an accused who assaulted her on the road. She alleged that she was made to wait for several hours in the police station and received an acknowledgement copy of her complaint. Bengaluru college girl alleges police of not filing an FIR after she was assaulted, cops respond

According to an X post by a user named St. Broseph, a 19-year-old college girl was assaulted by an unknown man in Koramangala while she was on her way to college. The post read, “A girl gets assaulted in Koramangala but @kmangalaps refuses to file an FIR despite the girl spending several hours in the police station. A few days ago, when this girl was on her way to the bus stop to go to college at 6am, a deranged man blocked her way, screamed at her. He then proceeded to take out his slipper and aimed for her head and then threw it at her with force. Luckily, she ran and was only struck on her leg. The man was still shouting and getting aggressive. A group of passers-by talked him into leaving. Despite this NO FIR.”

He then claimed that the college girl spent hours in the police station, asking cops to file an FIR and take action against the accused. He also requested Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in the jurisdiction to act against the accused and the officers who refused to file an FIR. “Requesting @DCPEASTBCP ma'am to intervene. Please help her. She is thoroughly disheartened after not receiving her FIR, but just an acknowledgement from Koramangala PS where ALL details of her issue are omitted. @BlrCityPolice please look into this. This is not justice,” he added.

However, Bengaluru Police responded to the X post and said that the action will be taken. “Noted, we have informed concerned senior Police officers,” said an X post from cops.

The social media users demanded immediate justice to the victim and asked cops to take strict action.