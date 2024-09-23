An Instagram influencer got in trouble after she claimed that North Indians had built Bengaluru and that the city could not survive without migrants. Several Kannada celebrities asked the influencer to leave Bengaluru as an experiment and slammed her for trying to gain social media fame by defaming the tech capital. 'Please leave Bengaluru': Kannada celebrities unite against influencer for her ignorant views on city. Video(Sugandh Sharma)

Sugandh Sharma, who called herself a travel vlogger, claimed in a video that Bengaluru is going to look empty and localities will stop making money, if North Indians leave the city. She said, “Imagine what happens, if North Indians in Bengaluru start vacating this city. The PG owners will stop making money as nobody will stay in their places. Who will dance for Punjabi music in Koramangala pubs?”

Sharma also said that Bengaluru would lose its charm if the migrants started going back. “The charm of Bengaluru will be entirely lost if migrants go back. The Kannadigas must understand that before asking us to leave,” she added.

The ignorant reel went viral on social media, with top Kannada celebrities jumping in the comments section. Popular actress Chaithra Achar wrote, “If you can actually leave, just as an experiment, and see how Bangalore becomes empty, we are ready to live with that emptiness and dancers less pubs. We can live with it. Really. Forget all other North Indians. You leave ma'am, enough for now.”

Actress Varsha Bollamma also wrote, “Please Leave.”

Another actress Anupama Gowda wrote, “If you think this is cool, nope it isn't. You need bengluru more than anything else and you leaving Bengaluru doesn't make any difference to our OORU and for a fact that we all know you can't leave Bengaluru - If you know you know.”

Apart from actors, entrepreneurs accused Sharma of trying to gain social media engagement by making foolish reels. An entrepreneur named Yudister Narayan wrote, “As a Kannadiga and a proud Bangalorean, we've never had any significant issues with our North Indian friends in reality. It feels like some influencers and pages have a personal agenda, pushing aggression towards Bangalore by constantly posting 'North India vs Bangalore' content and spreading unnecessary hatred. Please stop spreading hate.”