Bengaluru entrepreneur claims he nearly missed flight after shortage of trays at T2

An entrepreneur in Bengaluru claimed that he nearly missed his international flight due to a lack of luggage trays at Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 security checkpoint. However, later, he clarified that he made it to the flight and highlighted the issue on social media. Bengaluru entrepreneur claims he missed flight after shortage of trays near airport's security check

Sanjay Swamy, an entrepreneur took to X and wrote, “Missed an international flight because the airport fell short of trays for #securitycheck - how ludicrous - but that’s the situation brewing at ⁦#BIAL.”

However, later he said that he was able to board the flight after trays arrived at the security gate. “Made the flight barely / thankfully, sorry for creating some confusion in people’s minds but this is probably the smallest investment needed in this airport - a few extra plastic trays to reduce the panic,” he added further.

The official X handle of Bangalore Airport responded to Swamy and said that they will get in touch with him.

Meanwhile, many passengers in Bengaluru airport agreed that the security checks had caused delays at terminal 2. A user said, “Yeah, it was pretty bad yesterday. I waited for several minutes near the belt just to get the tray as well. Also, the passengers further exacerbated the situation. Very few were keeping them back. The airport folks were going to several desks to collect them back.”

Another user said, “Yesterday almost missed my domestic connection as the transit transfer was taking a long time as they had only 1 bag scanner, This is a 90 min transit queue that I was asked to go to and my previous flight landed on time, so much for Silicon Valley of Vishwaguru.”

A few people also blamed Sharma for his lack of punctuality. A user wrote, “While thousands of other passengers made their flights that day, you missed yours. Instead of owning up to your lack of punctuality, you blame the system, which works the same for everyone. Honestly, it was a foolish move just for reach. By the way, the last time I flew from Bengaluru airport, the security check took me just 5-10 minutes.”