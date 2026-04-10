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Bengaluru cops debunk ‘Zombie drug’ video, arrest man for circulating claim

Bengaluru police debunk viral ‘zombie drug’ claim, arrest man for spreading misleading video; medical tests show no substance abuse.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:56 pm IST
By Coovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
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A 29-year-old man was arrested for circulating a video online that falsely claimed a person was under the influence of a “zombie drug,” police said.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for circulating a video online that falsely claimed a person was under the influence of a “zombie drug.” (Representative photo)

Hemanth allegedly recorded footage of an individual displaying unusual physical behaviour on Bagalur Road and uploaded it to social media. The clip, which showed the person appearing disoriented and moving erratically, quickly gained traction online after being described as a case of Xylazine use, a substance often referred to as a “zombie drug” abroad.

Police traced the individual in the video near Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology in Yelahanka and took him for a medical examination. The results, officers said, found no evidence of narcotic or psychotropic substance use.

Investigators said that the man was suffering from arthritis and had consumed alcohol alongside the prescribed medication. This combination contributed to his physical state, which was misinterpreted in the video.

State Home minister G. Parameshwara rejected the claims circulating online and said the incident had been inaccurately portrayed. “There is no evidence of any ‘zombie drug’ in this case. The situation has been misrepresented, and the person responsible for uploading the misleading video has been taken into custody,” he said.

“We have already issued notices to several individuals, including public figures, and more than 25 people will be served notices. Even others who shared the video will be examined,” Singh said.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with statements leading to public mischief.

 
misinformation karnataka
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