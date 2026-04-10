Bengaluru cops debunk ‘Zombie drug’ video, arrest man for circulating claim

A 29-year-old man was arrested for circulating a video online that falsely claimed a person was under the influence of a “zombie drug,” police said.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for circulating a video online that falsely claimed a person was under the influence of a “zombie drug.” (Representative photo)

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Hemanth allegedly recorded footage of an individual displaying unusual physical behaviour on Bagalur Road and uploaded it to social media. The clip, which showed the person appearing disoriented and moving erratically, quickly gained traction online after being described as a case of Xylazine use, a substance often referred to as a “zombie drug” abroad.

Police traced the individual in the video near Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology in Yelahanka and took him for a medical examination. The results, officers said, found no evidence of narcotic or psychotropic substance use.

Investigators said that the man was suffering from arthritis and had consumed alcohol alongside the prescribed medication. This combination contributed to his physical state, which was misinterpreted in the video.

State Home minister G. Parameshwara rejected the claims circulating online and said the incident had been inaccurately portrayed. “There is no evidence of any ‘zombie drug’ in this case. The situation has been misrepresented, and the person responsible for uploading the misleading video has been taken into custody,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Bengaluru police commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said that medical tests confirm there was no substance abuse. “We have clearly established that the individual had not consumed any so-called zombie drug,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bengaluru police commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said that medical tests confirm there was no substance abuse. “We have clearly established that the individual had not consumed any so-called zombie drug,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cautioning against spreading unverified information, Singh said, “People must not share unverified videos or make assumptions. Action will be taken against those who spread misinformation or defame others based on baseless claims.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cautioning against spreading unverified information, Singh said, “People must not share unverified videos or make assumptions. Action will be taken against those who spread misinformation or defame others based on baseless claims.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hemanth later acknowledged his actions and issued a public apology. “I recorded the video near Nitte Meenakshi College while returning home on April 7. I assumed he had taken zombie drugs and shared the video. I apologise to the people of Karnataka for my mistake,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hemanth later acknowledged his actions and issued a public apology. “I recorded the video near Nitte Meenakshi College while returning home on April 7. I assumed he had taken zombie drugs and shared the video. I apologise to the people of Karnataka for my mistake,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police identified several individuals who shared the video, and notices will be issued to more than 25 people, including public figures, as part of the ongoing inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police identified several individuals who shared the video, and notices will be issued to more than 25 people, including public figures, as part of the ongoing inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have already issued notices to several individuals, including public figures, and more than 25 people will be served notices. Even others who shared the video will be examined,” Singh said.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with statements leading to public mischief.

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