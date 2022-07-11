Bengaluru crime branch busts two gambling rings; detains 24, seizes cash
- In two separate cases, officers from the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru on Sunday busted two gambling rings in Vidyaranyapura and Halasuru Gate respectively, wherein they took 24 gamblers into custody and seized over ₹2.5 lakh cash from them.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru on Sunday busted two gambling rings in Vidyaranyapura and Halasuru Gate respectively, and detained 24 gamblers and seized over ₹2.5 lakh cash from their possession.
“In two separate cases, the CCB detained 24 gamblers who were playing andhar-bahar. seized Rs. 2,52,000 in cash from them,” the Bengaluru City Police tweeted.
Andhar - Bahar is a game of chance played with a standard deck of cards. The main objective of the game is to predict whether the Andar box wins or the Bahar box wins.
HT could not ascertain the identities of the detained persons for questioning.
Read: Bengaluru Crime Branch nabs 3 for selling drugs; items worth ₹83 lakh seized
The gambling games were happening within the limits of Vidyaranyapura and Halasuru Gate police stations. This comes after the CCB's drug busts last week, when three people were held and items worth ₹83 lakh were seized.
