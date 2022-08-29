Bengaluru Crime Watch: Burglars and chain snatchers among those arrested
In latest crime news from the Karnataka capital and elsewhere in the state, police crack over 50 cases and arrest three in separate cases of theft, burglary, illegal stocking of gas cylinders and chain snatching.
Chain snatching in Bengaluru south division: August 27
IPS officer P Krishnakant, the DCP of Bengaluru's south division shared on social media that cops have nabbed one person who was evading police for around five years. The identity of the accused could not be confirmed, however, 51 chain snatching cases across the city have been cracked with this arrest. Police have seized a shocking 2.5 kilograms of gold along with two bikes, a Tata Ace and a Maruthi Eco.
“Arrested Chain Snatching Accused who was absconding for 5 Years. Cracked pending 51 Chain Snatching Cases across Bangalore. Recovered more than 2.5 Kg of Gold, 2 Bikes, Tata Ace and Maruti Eco,” the IPS officer tweeted.
Burglary in Belagavi: August 27
The superintendent of police in Belagavi said three separate cases of house break-ins and burglary has been solved and one suspect arrested in the Gokak Shahara police station limits. Cops have recovered 44 grams of gold and over one kilogram of silver.
“Police of the station arrested an accused in connection with house burglary cases and recovered 3.5 lakhs worth of valuables including 44 grams of gold & 1.10 kg of silver ornaments from him in 3 separate cases,” he tweeted.
Illegal stocking of gas cylinders, Bengaluru: August 27
IPS officer Raman Gupta, who is the joint CP Crime at the Bengaluru CCB - city crime branch - said the economic offences wing of the CCB has uncovered an illegal gas refilling business in the Girinagar area and arrested one individual, recovering goods and items worth ₹4 lakhs.
“CCB Economic Crime Squad conducted an operation @girinagarps in the area of illegal & unauthorized stocking of government gas companies cylinders and arrested the accused who was doing gas refilling business and seized cylinders, goods auto & other items worth ₹4 lakhs,” he said in a tweet.
-
Services of Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh terminated amid corruption charges
The managing committee has terminated the services of Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh in view of the corruption charges being faced by him and the controversies courted by him during his tenure. Giani Ranjit Singh's tenure has also remained controversial. Decision of his termination was taken on Sunday. Hours after his termination, he approached Punjab based senior BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal. The BJP leader disclosed this information on his Facebook handle.
-
Chandigarh | Assistant professor, friend awarded 20-year RI for raping minor
The district court sentenced a Kurukshetra University assistant professor and his friend to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a teenager, who was preparing for the pre-medical entrance examination at a coaching centre in Sector 36 on Monday. Those convicted are Gaurav Kamboj, 29, of Karnal, who worked as an assistant professor at Kurukshetra University, and Sai Kayan, alias Aarman, 21, of Sector 19, Chandigarh, who was pursuing a bachelor of arts degree.
-
Punjab government to bring real estate policy: Aman Arora
The Punjab government will bring a comprehensive real estate policy to stop illegal and haphazard development in the urban areas, said minister for housing and urban development Aman Arora on Monday. Arora was presiding over a high-level meeting with senior officials of revenue and rehabilitation department and real estate developers at Punjab Bhawan here. He asked the real estate developers to submit their representation to additional chief secretary-cum-FCR Anurag Agarwal.
-
SIT to probe murder-suicide of six of family in Ambala village
In the gruesome murder-suicide of six family members in Ambala's Ballana village, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Monday announced forming of a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. This comes on the day when several villagers under a “panchayat” met him alleging police inaction in the case and claimed that the accused Balkrishna Thakur was given VIP treatment, while the case was not put strongly before the court.
-
Infant, kidnapped in Mathura, found from local BJP leader's house
A seven-month-old boy, who was abducted from Mathura's railway station last week, was recovered on Monday from the house of a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who allegedly bought him for ₹1.8 lakh from a child-trafficking racket. After searching for several days, he was recovered from the house of a BJP corporator from Firozabad, Vinita Agrawal, and her husband Krishna Murari Agrawal, with investigators identifying a racket, headed by a doctor couple from Hathras.
