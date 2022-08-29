Bengaluru Crime Watch: Burglars and chain snatchers among those arrested

Police in Bengaluru and Belagavi in Karnataka have solved over 50 cases on Saturday by arresting three accused in connection with theft, burglary, illegal stocking of gas cylinders and chain snatching.

Chain snatching in Bengaluru south division: August 27

IPS officer P Krishnakant, the DCP of Bengaluru's south division shared on social media that cops have nabbed one person who was evading police for around five years. The identity of the accused could not be confirmed, however, 51 chain snatching cases across the city have been cracked with this arrest. Police have seized a shocking 2.5 kilograms of gold along with two bikes, a Tata Ace and a Maruthi Eco.

“Arrested Chain Snatching Accused who was absconding for 5 Years. Cracked pending 51 Chain Snatching Cases across Bangalore. Recovered more than 2.5 Kg of Gold, 2 Bikes, Tata Ace and Maruti Eco,” the IPS officer tweeted.

Arrested Chain Snatching Accused who was absconding for 5 Years.

Cracked pending 51 Chain Snatching Cases across Bangalore.

Recovered more than 2.5 Kg of Gold, 2 Bikes, Tata Ace and Maruti Eco. pic.twitter.com/haGHXjZzmB — P Krishnakant IPS (@DCPSouthBCP) August 27, 2022

Burglary in Belagavi: August 27

The superintendent of police in Belagavi said three separate cases of house break-ins and burglary has been solved and one suspect arrested in the Gokak Shahara police station limits. Cops have recovered 44 grams of gold and over one kilogram of silver.

“Police of the station arrested an accused in connection with house burglary cases and recovered 3.5 lakhs worth of valuables including 44 grams of gold & 1.10 kg of silver ornaments from him in 3 separate cases,” he tweeted.

Illegal stocking of gas cylinders, Bengaluru: August 27

IPS officer Raman Gupta, who is the joint CP Crime at the Bengaluru CCB - city crime branch - said the economic offences wing of the CCB has uncovered an illegal gas refilling business in the Girinagar area and arrested one individual, recovering goods and items worth ₹4 lakhs.

“CCB Economic Crime Squad conducted an operation @girinagarps in the area of illegal & unauthorized stocking of government gas companies cylinders and arrested the accused who was doing gas refilling business and seized cylinders, goods auto & other items worth ₹4 lakhs,” he said in a tweet.

(This story will be updated with more crime stories throughout the day)