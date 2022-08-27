Bengaluru Crime Watch: Drug peddlers, thieves nabbed
More culprits in the net in Bengaluru and elsewhere from Thursday to Saturday this week in cases of drug peddling and theft.
In the latest crime news from Bengaluru and Karnataka, police have nabbed three suspects in connection with a drug peddling case and two separate cases of theft.
Theft at Bengaluru's Vivekanagar: August 25
IPS officer R. Srinivas Gowda, the DCP of Bengaluru's central division, said Vivekanagar police has arrested one accused in connection with several theft cases lodged at various police stations in the city. Cops have recovered 124 grams of gold and 353 grams of silver, worth ₹11 lakhs, with cash of around ₹5.1 lakhs. A two-wheeler has also been seized.
“The police succeeded in arresting an accused who was committing theft. @BlrCityPolice Cases reported in various police stations of the area were investigated and 1 two wheeler with ₹11 lakhs worth 124 grams of gold, 353 grams of silver and ₹5.1 lakhs in cash was seized,” he tweeted.
Drug peddling in Marathalli PS limits, Bengaluru: August 27
Meanwhile in Marathalli police station limits, the CCB (City Crime Branch) conducted an operation with the anti-narcotics squad to uncover a case of illegal drug peddling. One accused has been arrested and drugs such as ganja and other items worth ₹10 lakhs have been seized, IPS officer Raman Gupta shared on social media.
“In the CCB Anti-Narcotics Squad operation Marathahalli PS limits, detained a person who was engaged in the business of buying and selling drugs. Ganja and other things worth Rs. 10 lakh were seized,” he tweeted.
Theft in Murgod, Belagavi: August 26
Cops from the Murgod police station in Belagavi arrested one accused involved in a house and a private bank theft. Police have cracked four different cases against him and recovered 10 grams of gold, 1.10 kg of silver coins and some cash.
“In Murgod police station limits, arrested one accused in connection with house & private bank theft, 10 grams of gold, 1.10 kg of silver coins and cash were seized from him in connection with 4 different cases,” Belagavi's superintendent of police tweeted.
(This story will be updated with more crime stories throughout the day)
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics