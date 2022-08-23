Bengaluru crime watch: Five arrested for wheeling, theft
Police in Bengaluru and elsewhere have arrested as many as five persons in cases of theft and wheeling on Monday.
In latest crime news from Bengaluru and other areas in Karnataka, police have nabbed five persons in three separate cases of theft and wheeling.
Theft in Belagavi: August 22, Tuesday
More thieves have been caught in Karnataka's Belagavi, with police from the Ghataprabha station cracking a house break-in and theft case, arresting two people.
Officers have seized 180 grams of gold jewellery and ₹10,000 in cash from the accused duo.
“In connection with the house theft case at Hunsyal PG under Ghataprabha police station, the police arrested two accused and recovered 180 grams of gold ornaments & 10 thousand in cash from them,” the superintendent of Belagavi district shared on social media.
Two wheeling cases in Bengaluru: August 22, Tuesday
Meanwhile in Bengaluru, IPS officer Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, the DCP of traffic in Bengaluru's west division informed that the police has registered two separate cases of wheeling, one in K S Layout and the other in Byatarayanapura traffic police station limits in the city on Tuesday.
“Two separate cases of wheeling cases booked @kslayoutrfps and @bypuratraffic. Wheeling is a dangerous menace of risking life by stunt on road. Only reason is to impress others by uploading on social media. Bonds would be taken from their parents for not involving in such act,” he wrote on Twitter.
K S Layout traffic cops also posted about the crime, saying the accused is identified as an 18-year-old youth called Rizwan, who was found wheeling near the Avalahalli Royal County. A case has been registered against him under sections 279 and 189 of the IPC, they added.
(This story will be updated with more crime stories over the day)
-
Noida twin tower demolition will see over 1000 'truck loads' of debris
Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida, which are taller than Delhi's Qutub Minar, will become India's highest structures ever to be demolished on August 28. Read Supertech twin towers demolition preparation on. According to the estimates prepared by the project officials, the demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris to be cleared and clouds of dust to dissipate.
-
Delhi: Two die after unidentified men barge into house, allegedly open fire
Two men were killed while another person was seriously injured after two unidentified men barged into a house and allegedly opened fire at them at Bakkarwala JJ Colony near Mundka in outer Delhi on Monday night, police said. At least six empty bullet shells and three cartridges were found at the crime scene. The firing incident took place around 9pm triggering panic among local residents. The assailants fled after firing at the three men.
-
Bengaluru to face power cuts today: Report
Some parts of Bengaluru might see planned power shutdowns from 10 am to 5 pm on Tuesday as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, responsible for electricity management in the city, is progressing some repair and maintenance works. The BESCOM is also working towards finishing off some pending projects which were hindered due to relentless rain this monsoon season, which include shifting of all overhead cables underground.
-
Got hoax bomb threat linked to Mumbai hotel, caller asked for ₹5 cr, say cops
A hoax bomb threat - linked to a prominent hotel - was received on Monday evening, the Mumbai Police have said. An unidentified man called up to say that bombs were kept at four places in the hotel, and he asked for Rs 5 crore to diffuse them, the cops highlighted. A case has been filed under sections 336 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Mumbai cops dress as delivery agents to arrest two chain snatchers
In a clever trap to arrest two criminals, a team of Mumbai police resorted to disguising as food delivery agents and patrolled around the suspected areas for three days before finally tracking down the bike-borne chain-snatchers on Monday. The police scanned footage from over 200 CCTV cameras in the city, and nearby areas to arrest the chain snatchers who targeted morning walkers, an official told news agency PTI.
