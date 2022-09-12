Bengaluru doctor runs 3km in traffic to perform surgery
A video of Dr Govind Nandakumar, a Gastroenterology surgeon at Manipal Hospital in Sarjapur, running on the Bengaluru road has gone viral on social media
A video of a doctor running for 3km in Bengaluru to conduct a surgery on time has gone viral on social media. Dr Govind Nandakumar, a Gastroenterology surgeon at Manipal Hospital in Sarjapur had to run to reach the premises on time for conducting the surgery.
“It normally takes 30-45 minutes from my home in Cunnigham road to Sarjapur. On August 30 (Tuesday), there was a traffic jam. When I checked on Google, it showed 45 minutes to cover the last stretch, which otherwise takes 5-10 minutes. The traffic was not moving and it wouldn’t have moved even if I waited for 5-10 minutes. That day I had to conduct a laparoscopy surgery and had to start on time as it was important for the patient and others who were awaiting treatment. I left my car with my driver and ran about three kilometres to the hospital,” the doctor said in a video.
Earlier, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a decision has been made to constitute an authority to manage traffic density in Bengaluru, a city that has over 10 million vehicles for a population of around 12 million people.
Bommai, after a meeting with Union minister for road transport & highways, Nitin Gadkari, said that a bill to this effect will be tabled in the upcoming session of the state legislature.
According to a 2019 report by Netherlands based global provider of navigation, traffic and map products, TomTom, Bengaluru beat 415 other cities in 57 countries to emerge on top of this list.
“Bengaluru takes the top spot this year with drivers in the south Indian city expecting to spend an average of 71% extra travel time stuck in traffic,” TomTom said in the ninth edition of its report.
The live tracking system indicated that there were 291 traffic jams currently amounting to a total length of 145.7km in Bengaluru.
According to the report, Bengalureans spend 243 hours in traffic or 10 days and three hours. At the same time, the report said, Bengalureans could have planted 244 trees, watched 215 episodes of Game of Thrones or watched 139 games of football.
-
Chinese loan app racket: Gurgaon cops say scam linked to fake firms
Gurugram: The Gurugram Police has said that the four suspects arrested in connection with a Chinese phone app loan racket were hired and trained by a man who was on board of several illegal companies involved in duping people, and added that illegal call centres were also set up at his instance.
-
Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law at ED office after midnight summons' 'typo'
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law, Maneka Gambhir, arrived at the the Enforcement Directorate's Kolkata office Monday afternoon for questioning in connection with the coal smuggling case. Photos online show Gambhir standing outside the locked. "I was served with notice to report at 12:30 am and so I had come," Gambhir later told a local news channel, according to news agency PTI.
-
Technical snag hits Delhi Metro services on Yellow Line for nearly 3 hours
After hitting a snag earlier in the day, services on the Yellow line of the Delhi Metro resumed back to normal on Monday. Metro train services between Sultanpur and Ghitorni station were suspended for roughly three hours. "Yellow Line Update- Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni. Service available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted at 7 am.
-
Unfazed by politics over name, revadi makers of Meerut prepare for winter sales
New Delhi/Meerut: an otherwise reserved person, Sunil Gupta, is quite loquacious when he talks about revadis-- the traditional candy sweet made from jaggery and sesame seeds. His shop in Meerut, Ram Chandra Sahai Revadi Wale , attracts revadi lovers from far and wide. Meerut has over 150 big revadi makers (an entire locality deals in revadis), producing hundreds of kilos of revadi every day during the winter, making it arguably the revadi capital of India.
-
Delhi: Water supply to be hit in these areas Tuesday evening. Tankers on request
The water supply will be affected from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning in parts of the national capital due to some maintenance work. The Delhi Jal Board said in a release that the water supply of the listed areas will either not be available or will be available at low pressure during the period. Water tanker in affected areas will be available on request, the water supply body said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics