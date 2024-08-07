The Karnataka government has announced that all business establishments, including restaurants and bars, will be open until 1 a.m. in Bengaluru. The move is expected to boost the government's revenue from the tech capital. Bengaluru eateries and bars to be open till 1 am, government issues orders

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in his budget speech that the government will favour business establishments. The government order will only apply to those businesses which are within the limits of BBMP, and the nightlife in Bengaluru is set to take a new turn. There has been a demand from clubs and restaurants to extend the timings of operations in the capital city.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels’ Association (BBHA) has welcomed the move and thanked the government for its decision. Speaking to Indian Express, BBHA president PC Rao said, “The government's decision to extend timings will improve the nightlife in Bengaluru. More jobs will be created in the food and beverages industry, and we welcome this move. This is a much-needed push for the businesses in BBMP limits.”

BBHA has been demanding the extension of timings of hotels, restaurants and bars for a while now.

After the pandemic, restaurant owners demanded that the government permit business hours round the clock in Bengaluru. The owners urged the government to consider the request as they had been badly hit by the continuous lockdowns and restrictions in the city due to the pandemic. However, then-chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said it was not possible for the government to allow their establishments to run around the clock.