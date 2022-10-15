In Bengaluru, restaurants, hotels can stay open till 1 am: Police commissioner

Bengaluru Police commissioner Pratap Reddy has issued an order to allow eateries in the city till 1am after receiving multiple complaints about cops forcing them to shut by 11 pm. He also told police personnel to follow the government order which was issued in 2016 that allowed eateries in Bengaluru to operate between 6am and 1pm.

The statement, issued by Pratap Reddy on Friday, stated, “The Bangalore Hotels Association has complained that the hotels are being closed at 11 pm even though they are allowed to operate till 1 am in the midnight. In the mentioned order dated: 01-07-2016 with effect from 01-07-2016 in the public places under the jurisdiction of Bangalore City Commissioner, the business hours of the food and snack places are permitted to operate from 6 am to 1 pm. In this regard, the Divisional Deputy Commissioners of Police and their subordinate officers are instructed to inform the staff to take the necessary action as per rules.”

In April, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels and Restaurants Association(BBHRA) had written to then Bengaluru Police commissioner Kamal Pant and asked the department to allow the establishments to run around the clock.

The owners urged the government to consider the request as they had been badly hit by the continuous lockdowns and restrictions in the city due to the pandemic.

However, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said it is not possible for the government to allow their establishments to run around the clock.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON