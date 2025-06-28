Starting July 1, the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) will enforce a new rule mandating smart meter installations for all new and temporary electricity connections in rural areas under its jurisdiction. The move follows directives from the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), aimed at modernising the power distribution system across the state. Bengaluru electricity board makes smart meters mandatory for new rural connections from July 1

According to a statement released by BESCOM, the initiative to roll out smart meters began in Bengaluru and other urban areas under its control on February 15, 2025. With this latest announcement, the utility is now expanding the programme to cover its rural regions as well.

Consumers applying for new or short-term electricity connections in rural areas will be required to purchase smart meters from BESCOM-authorised outlets before completing the connection process.

The company clarified that this shift aligns with KERC's official guidelines issued on March 6, 2024, and that smart meter implementation has been proceeding in a phased manner since then.

What are smart meters?

Unlike conventional meters, smart meters come equipped with GPRS or RF-based communication systems, enabling them to transmit real-time usage data through cloud and server connections. Powered by Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), the devices allow seamless two-way communication between BESCOM and consumers.

Smart meters also offer significant advantages for end users. Through a dedicated mobile application, consumers can track their electricity usage, voltage levels, and power factor in real time. Prepaid functionalities allow users to recharge for a specific duration, providing greater control over consumption. In case of disconnection due to non-payment, power can be instantly restored upon bill settlement.

Additionally, BESCOM is gearing up to introduce a new digital platform to improve transparency and responsiveness in handling consumer complaints. This portal, aimed at strengthening the grievance redressal system, was first announced in May by BESCOM Managing Director N Sivashankar during a workshop held in collaboration with KERC and members of the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum (CGRF) at the KEB Engineers Association Hall.