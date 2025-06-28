Safety scare: Vande Bharat Express to Bengaluru halts due to ‘hot axle’. What is it and how it happens
A Vande Bharat Express to Bengaluru faced a safety scare when an overheated axle was detected, prompting an emergency stop in Davangere.
In a safety scare, a Vande Bharat Express traveling from Dharwad to Bengaluru was brought to a halt at Davangere on Friday afternoon after an overheated axle was identified in coach C4, according to South Western Railway (SWR), news agency PTI reported.
The issue came to light at approximately 3:30 pm, when a level crossing gatekeeper near Amaravati Colony spotted signs of a “hot axle”.
What is a ‘hot axle’ and how it happens
‘Hot axle’ is a condition where abnormal friction within the axle can produce intense heat, smoke, or even fire. A foreign object lodged near the axle likely caused the friction, a railway official told PTI. Such situations, if not addressed immediately, can pose serious safety risks, he said.
As a precaution, the train was stopped and carefully inspected at Davangere. In order to reduce disruption for passengers, alternative travel options were quickly arranged. SWR said that travellers were transferred to Jan Shatabdi Express and Jodhpur Express to continue their journey to Bengaluru.
Refreshments were distributed at Arsikere station, and help desks were set up at both KSR Bengaluru (SBC) and Yesvantpur (YPR) stations to provide further assistance. Passengers who were moved to other trains will also receive a fare adjustment refund upon arrival in Bengaluru, officials said.
A total of 502 passengers were on board at the time of the incident. All were safely accommodated and supported by railway personnel throughout the process.
South Western Railway issued an apology for the disruption and expressed gratitude to passengers for their understanding and cooperation during the unexpected delay.
(With inputs from PTI)
