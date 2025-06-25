Aboard flagship Vande Bharat: Leaking coach roof soaks passengers; video sparks outrage

A journey aboard India’s flagship Vande Bharat Express (22415) turned into a miserable experience for passengers on Monday when the roof of coach C7 began leaking during an eight-hour trip from Varanasi to Delhi, leaving several passengers drenched and fuming. The viral video shows water leaking from the AC duct of the train (Sourced)

A video showing water pouring in through the coach ceiling went viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism of the Indian Railways and prompting a swift internal probe. The video was shared by Darshil Mishra, a final-year physical therapy student and one of the affected passengers, who alleged a lack of response from railway authorities despite repeated complaints.

The Railways has placed V S Galhot, senior section engineer, Varanasi, under suspension for failing to ensure proper drainage during routine maintenance.

“On June 23, water leakage occurred in Coach C-7, 76 of Tr- 22415 (BSB–NDLS VB Exp) due to clogged drip tray holes, causing condensate seepage in the saloon area,” read DRM Lucknow X handle. It added, “Punitive action has been taken against responsible staff and necessary modifications are underway to prevent recurrence.”

Mishra said the onboard staff, instead of fixing the leak, switched off the AC near the affected berth, worsening the situation as passengers sat drenched in hot, humid conditions. He further claimed that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel dismissed their concerns with a casual “adjust kariye” and the Train Ticket Examiner never turned up.

Despite tagging DRM Lucknow division on social media, Darshil said no assistance came. He has now filed a complaint with the consumer forum, seeking a refund.

As criticism continues online, the railways have yet to issue a formal public statement. The incident has raised serious concerns about quality control and passenger safety aboard India’s modern trains.