Bengaluru events in July: Usha Uthup concert, movie nights, kayaking and more

Bengaluru is set to see several events this month, from live concerts, glass painting classes, conferences, exhibitions and online streaming events to outdoor adventures including kayaking. Here is a curated list of top events happening in Bengaluru for you to have a joyous July.

Usha Uthup will be singing her iconic Bollywood songs at the newly inaugurated Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts in Bengaluru.