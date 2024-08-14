Bengaluru executive’s post criticizing Kempegowda Airport for ‘unhygienic’ security check practices ignites discussion

A senior executive in Bengaluru has raised concerns about an "unhygienic practice" at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Anand Nichani, Managing Director of Magniflex India, criticized airport authorities for requiring passengers at security check-in to use the same trays for both their shoes and personal items like phones and laptops during scanning. Anand Nichani took to social media and urged authorities to keep separate trays for shoes at security checks.

Nichani, took to social media site X and wrote, "The same trays that carry our muddy shoes are used for our personal items at airport security! This is NOT okay! Bengaluru airport, it's time to make dedicated trays for shoes MANDATORY for a cleaner & more pleasant experience for everyone! Who’s with me?"

He was flying from Bengaluru to Delhi on Monday when the incident unfolded. He tagged the airport’s account as well as individuals including Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, TV Mohandas Pai, Prakash Raj and the ministry of civil aviation.

The official account of the Bengaluru Airport responded to his post, writing, "Hello Anand Nichani, hygiene and passenger experience are top priorities for us, thus, we've positioned dedicated shoe trays adjacent to all of the X-rays for ease.”

To this, Nichani replied, “and yet people are using the same trays for shoes? I didn't find any shoe tray stack near my security belt!! Why isn't this mandatory?”

The post garnered more than 34,600 views at the time this article was being written, and received several replies, igniting an online discussion on cleanliness.

“Totally agree. Even I find it disgusting to have jackets and shoes in the same tray in general in all airports. Shoe trays must be kept separate,” a user commented.

“Valid point. If you have it why Security personnel at the security checks can't make it mandatory for everyone to us. If I forgot to put the phone in my bag I would have to redo my security check from step 1. Hygiene is essential,” another posted.