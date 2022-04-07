Bengaluru: Father burns son for failing to account for 1.5 crore

In a shocking development, Surendra Kumar, also called Babu, set his 25-year-old son, identified as Arpit, on fire after he failed to disclose financial information regarding Babu's business. The incident happened on April 1 in Valmiki Nagar, Bengaluru.

The crime was brought to light after Surendra's neighbour, an eye witness to the scene, reported it to the police. A CCTV footage of the incident has also been captured, in which Arpit is seen backing off from his father, who follows him out of a godown and lights his son ablaze.

Surendra reportedly owns a construction and fabrication business, in which Arpit used to assist him. However, Arpit had reportedly failed to disclose some account-based information.

He was reportedly manning Surendra's shop when the incident took place. Arpit reportedly failed to give details of Rs. 1.5 crore, enraging his father, leading him to throw inflammable paint thinner on him and then proceed to light him with a matchstick.

In the video, Arpit is seen running on the street, and he reportedly called out for help saying that he had been set on fire by his father. Locals immediately came to help, and rushed Arpit to Victoria hospital, however, he suffered from 60% burn injuries.

According to investigations, the father and son had recurrent disputes over the past few months regarding finances. Arpit had allegedly not given his father a proper account of funds.

Chamarajpet police have arrested Surendra and are interrogating him for further details based on the complaint filed by his neighbour, Ambarish, who is a lorry driver.

Reports said he witnessed Surendra setting Arpit on fire on Friday last week when he was chatting with his friend in front of Babu's building. Ambarish is said to have lodged a complaint with the police after learning about Arpit's death.