Bengaluru: Father burns son for failing to account for ₹1.5 crore
- Arpit, who succumbed to his burn injuries on Thursday, had an argument with his father over his finances , which lead to the incident.
In a shocking development, Surendra Kumar, also called Babu, set his 25-year-old son, identified as Arpit, on fire after he failed to disclose financial information regarding Babu's business. The incident happened on April 1 in Valmiki Nagar, Bengaluru.
The crime was brought to light after Surendra's neighbour, an eye witness to the scene, reported it to the police. A CCTV footage of the incident has also been captured, in which Arpit is seen backing off from his father, who follows him out of a godown and lights his son ablaze.
Surendra reportedly owns a construction and fabrication business, in which Arpit used to assist him. However, Arpit had reportedly failed to disclose some account-based information.
He was reportedly manning Surendra's shop when the incident took place. Arpit reportedly failed to give details of Rs. 1.5 crore, enraging his father, leading him to throw inflammable paint thinner on him and then proceed to light him with a matchstick.
In the video, Arpit is seen running on the street, and he reportedly called out for help saying that he had been set on fire by his father. Locals immediately came to help, and rushed Arpit to Victoria hospital, however, he suffered from 60% burn injuries.
According to investigations, the father and son had recurrent disputes over the past few months regarding finances. Arpit had allegedly not given his father a proper account of funds.
Chamarajpet police have arrested Surendra and are interrogating him for further details based on the complaint filed by his neighbour, Ambarish, who is a lorry driver.
Reports said he witnessed Surendra setting Arpit on fire on Friday last week when he was chatting with his friend in front of Babu's building. Ambarish is said to have lodged a complaint with the police after learning about Arpit's death.
Wine expected to be available in supermarkets later this year
More than two months after the state cabinet allowed supermarkets and walk-in stores to retail wine in sealed bottles for 'off-consumption' as per the 'shelf-in-shop' concept, the government has finally published the draft rules. However, the period for people to submit their suggestions and objections to the Special Permit and Licenses (Amendment) Rules, 2022, has been fixed for 90 days, which will end on June 29.
Conmen pose as ACB; target BESCOM officials to extort money
A group of conmen are reportedly posing as Anti Corruption Bureau officials in Karnataka in the backdrop of several raids conducted by them recently in the hope to extort money. These conmen are reported to be on a hunt for various government officials in the state, this time, targeting BESCOM officials.
Embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance
It's said that passion drives any activity. It's a cherished feeling that a mother experiences while fostering her children. Gardening is a surreal experience for a nature lover. How true are the words of Gertrude Jekyll! Everything in this world must grow, bloom, flower, bear fruit, shed leaves and die. My tryst with the green world continues and quietly I partake in an elixir embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance.
UP govt inks lease agreement with AAI on transfer of land for Ayodhya airport
LUCKNOW In a step towards the development of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, UP's civil aviation department, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres land to the AAI for the project.
Chandigarh municipal body passes resolution to maintain city's UT status
The municipal corporation here passed a resolution on Thursday which states that Chandigarh should remain a union territory, and should also get its own legislative assembly. The development comes as Punjab and Haryana engage in a tussle to stake claim over Chandigarh. Both Punjab and Haryana state assemblies recently passed their respective resolution reiterating their claim over the Union Territory of Chandigarh, their joint capital.
