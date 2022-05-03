Bengaluru: Female friends sedate, rob 30-year-old woman of ₹4 lakh jewellery
- A 30-year-old Bengaluru woman was looted, ₹4 lakh worth of jewellery from her residence at Hosakerehalli on April 27 by two women.
A 30-year-old Bengaluru woman was looted in broad daylight as two of her “friends” stole ₹4 lakh worth of jewellery from her residence at Hosakerehalli on April 27.
As per the complainant, B Sowbhagya, the two women had given her a cold drink laced with sedatives, making her unconscious and stealing her valuables. Of the two, one, she identifies as her friend.
It is reported that the accused visited the women’s house seeking help from her in finding a job. The next day, when the woman had stepped out of her residence, the two turned up at her house and persuaded the woman to return home immediately.
“I thought there was an emergency and came home. My friend offered me a soft drink. I fell unconscious soon after drinking it and only woke up five hours later when my husband returned from work” said Sowbhagya to a leading news website.
The duo has allegedly given Sowbhagya drugs and stole the chain she was wearing and some other ornaments from the house worth ₹4 lakh.
As per sources, Girinagar police registered a case against the two women, under IPC sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison or other things), 420 (cheating) and 380 (burglary)
-
2 groups clash in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur ahead of Eid; Internet suspended
Two groups clashed in Jodhpur town's Jalori Gate area late on Monday after a dispute over raising religious flags in the area ahead of Eid, prompting authorities to suspend internet services and issue appeals for peace. Four police personnel were among those injured while trying to disperse the stone-pelting mob, police said in Jodhpur, the home town of chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The precise trigger for the communal tension is still unclear.
-
PSI scam: Main protestor named as accused
After learning that the results of last October's PSI recruitment exams will be discarded and a fresh exam will be conducted, several PSI exam candidates protested at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday, demanding posting orders. Another protestor, identified as Rachana Hanumanta from North Karnataka, is also named in the FIR.
-
86 Chandigarh administration services go online
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday launched 86 e-services of various allied departments of the Chandigarh administration. The services launched include 23 of the excise and taxation department; 22 Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and five non-DBT services; 17 of the transport department; eight of the Chandigarh Housing Board; and five each of the Estate Office and labour department.
-
Non-payment of entry fee: Chandigarh admn slaps show-case notices on Uber, Ola
{Non-payment of entry fee} The State Transport Authority has served show-cause notices on taxi aggregators Uber and Ola for non-payment of entry fee worth ₹1.34 crore despite reminders. The entry fee is to be paid by their taxis, which are registered in Punjab and Haryana, when they enter Chandigarh. Uber and Ola were granted aggregator licence to operate taxi services in Chandigarh under UT's On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2017.
-
Unidentified man crushed under canter in Dera Bassi
An unidentified person was crushed under a canter near Mubarakpur village, falling under Dera Bassi police station, on late Sunday evening. The victim died on the spot. Investigating officer Rajinder Kumar said the incident took place around 8.30 pm near the bridge in Mubarakpur. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi civil hospital for identification, the cop added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics