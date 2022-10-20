Bengaluru flooded after overnight rain, yellow alert issued: Top 10 updates

Heavy rain since Wednesday evening battered the city once again, leading to severe inundation of streets, vehicle and property damage, among disruption to daily life activities and traffic congestions. Shocking visuals of floating belongings and two-wheelers being washed away surfaced online. Here are the top 10 updates on the situation in Karnataka capital Bengaluru:

1. The Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has forecasted ‘widespread moderate rains with isolated heavy rains associated with thunderstorms and lightning’ over regions under the BBMP - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike - limits for Thursday. The forecast map painted most of the city in green, indicating moderate rainfall, while some areas in the RR Nagar, Bommanahalli and south zones were in blue, expecting heavy rainfall.

2. For Karnataka, the KSNDMC predicted ‘widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains’ likely over south-interior Karnataka (SIK) and Malnad districts and ‘widespread very light to moderate rains’ likely over coastal and north-interior Karnataka (NIK) districts. Most of the state map was in yellow and green - indicating light and moderate rainfall, respectively - while some southern regions such as Bengaluru Urban, Hassan, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mandya and Chikkamagaluru were in blue, likely to get heavy showers.

3. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Bengaluru and said rain will not take a break for the next five days in the city. The department also issued yellow warnings for Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Tumkuru districts in the state. has been given Yellow alert by IMD as on 19.10.2022 at 1300hrs

4. The incessant downpour also led to a wall collapse in the city on Wednesday, which in turn damaged multiple two-wheelers parked near it in the Majestic area. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

5. Visuals of residents struggling to keep hold of their bikes showed rainwater having a current as strong as a river. #Motorists trying to stop their bikes from getting washed away…scene in Shivajinagar. We will like to thank MLA @ArshadRizwan for giving such adventure opportunities to us in #NammaBengaluru #bangalorerains #BengaluruRain #bengaluru," a Twitter user called Kamran posted.

6. Traffic cops in the city also issued advisories to guide vehicular movement after rain left some streets blocked and waterlogged.

“Traffic advisory due to yesterday heavy rain the connective road frm sakra hospital to belanduru kodi is water logged,vehicles are not moving hence Commuters please be aware about this and avoid this route if possible TQ,” the HAL Airport traffic police station tweeted.

7. Bengaluru broke the record for the wettest year in history by recording 1,704 mm of rainfall this year, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said earlier this week.

8. The Sultanpet main road in the Chickpet area was submerged till the level of a bike handle as locals stood near shop fronts looked on, having no way to reach home. This was the condition of the road after half an hour of rain, a resident tweeted:

9. Areas such as Yemalur, Bellandur and HAL road saw severe flooding in residential areas yet again, even as the city's local body carried out demolition drives to clear illegal encroachments.

“Government eyewash of encroachment eviction comes under nature wash! Yemlur floods again. @CMofKarnataka sir, citizens want concrete action against concrete buildings on our Rajakaluve and lakes. @BSBommai," a Twitter page called Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru wrote.

10. Several residents found it quite a task to get back home from work on Wednesday evening with roads waterlogged. Reports said IT professionals and other employees used tractors for their commute. In a video, a Swiggy delivery executive is seen guiding an auto to manoeuvre the rain water that nearly came up to the level of a tyre.

“Koramangala while returning from work today. Cannot be more grateful to people helping in this condition,” a resident tweeted.

