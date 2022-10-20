Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru; streets waterlogged, vehicles damaged

Heavy rain battered Bengaluru on Wednesday, with the downpour resulting in waterlogging on arterial roads in several parts of the city, including those in its IT zone of Bellandur.

Many roads in Bengaluru flooded once again after the city is battered with heavy rains in the last 3 hours. Avoid stepping out in the morning to stop yourself from getting stuck in the traffic and waterlogged roads. Choose wfh if you can #Bengaluru #Bengalururains — Thadhagath Pathi (@PathiThadhagath) October 19, 2022

According to a report in NDTV, the rain began around 7:30pm, a peak traffic hour as office-goers are on their way back home from work. The report also stated that showers were so intense that vehicles were damaged in some areas of the metropolis.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy rain, the report also noted. The heavy rain would continue for the next 3 days, the weather department had said.

Meanwhile, residents of Bengaluru, a city already infamous for its traffic jams, took to Twitter to show what the downpour left in its wake.

#bangalorerains From one hell during rains to another. In Bengaluru for work and I am from Pune !! Both are equally bad cities in rain, literally people say both are same cities in many respects, yes, pathetic traffic conditions included. #punerains — Rahul Bhagurkar (@RahulBhagurkar) October 19, 2022

Blasting rains here in #Bengaluru. Intense storms dumping rains over the city. Intense thundershowers to continue for next 1-2 hrs



Steering is NE. Huge localised floods loading. Drive safe & stay indoors #BengaluruRains #BangaloreRains #BengaluruRain #BangaloreRain #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/YYC0W7w144 — ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ/ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಹವಾಮಾನ (@Bnglrweatherman) October 19, 2022

Looks like we’ll live in #Waterworld within a decades time . This ain’t normal #bengalururains — Chetan Anantharamu (@gandabherunda) October 19, 2022

#BengaluruRain This is the cloud formation that happened while raining 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/DtUw7dNHHf — voyageandlifestyle (@voyagelifestyle) October 19, 2022

Last month, the Karnataka capital was hit by unprecedented floods, caused by 3 consecutive days of rain. Even those living in posh areas were not spared.

Also, with 1,704mm rain this year, Bengaluru has broken a record for the highest annual rainfall in history.

