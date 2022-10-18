Bengaluru sees wettest year in history by beating 2017 record: Report

Bengaluru has broken a record this year for the highest annual rainfall in history, with a stunning 1,704 mm recorded in 2022, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) observatory said.

The previous record was made in 2017, the Bangalore Mirror reported.

“With 13 mm of rainfall received today till 8:30 pm, #Bengaluru City #IMD observatory has broken the all time record for the wettest year in recorded history by recording a massive 1704 mm of rainfall for the year. The previous record was 1696 mm recorded just 5 years ago in 2017!” a Twitter page called Bengaluru Weather, run by a group of weather enthusiasts, said.

The page has no affiliation to any official agency.

The Bengaluru Weather page also tweeted: "Here are the top 10 of the wettest years in #Bengaluru since 1900.

2022 - 1706 mm (till today)

2017 - 1696 mm

2005 - 1608.5 mm

2021 - 1510.5 mm

1998 - 1431.8 mm

1916 - 1348 mm

1991 - 1338.5 mm

1903 - 1301.3 mm

2008 - 1286 mm

1958 - 1283.3 mm

The Karnataka capital has been on a record-breaking spree this year, having recorded the wettest April in seven years, coolest day of May in 10 years, wettest June in a decade, highest daily rainfall in July in 14 years and the wettest September day since 2014.

Officials of the IMD had predicted last month that 2022 could be the wettest year compared to 2017.

Forecasts from the Karnataka State natural Diaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said there is more to come as widespread very light to moderate rains associated with thunderstorms and lightning are likely over the BBMP area, while widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains are likely across the state.

Rainfall Forecast: Widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains likely over the State.

*Thunderstorms associated with lightning are likely at isolated places over the State.* pic.twitter.com/99e36H0Mmc — KSNDMC (@KarnatakaSNDMC) October 17, 2022

“Thunderstorms associated with lightning are likely at isolated places over the state,” the centre tweeted.