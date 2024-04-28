Bengaluru founder sticks QR codes of his product in metro station toilets, arrested: Report

A start-up founder in Bengaluru landed in soup after he was caught pasting QR codes of his product at a washroom of the metro station, according to a report in The Times of India. The metro security staff filed a case against the person for doing the act without permission, and Bengaluru police arrested him. Bengaluru founder sticks QR codes of product in metro station toilets, arrested(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

According to the report, the Chocolate entrepreneur named Arun decided to follow “Guerrilla marketing,” a term used for the unconventional marketing methods used by the companies. He went on to stick posters with QR codes that take them to the Instagram page of his chocolate company. The tagline of the QR code read, “Impress your loved ones with dzir. SCAN ME.”

Arun reportedly pasted QR codes in the washrooms of all Green Line stations and was caught by the security staff at Purple Line’s Deepanjali Nagar metro station on April 23.

The report further said that Arun confessed to not knowing metro rules and apologized for his act. A case under the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, and IPC section 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) has been registered. Arun was later released on bail and cops said that he will be called once again for questioning.