Bengaluru grapples with monsoon mayhem as roads turn into rivers at infamous Rainbow Drive. Watch

A heavy spell of rain on Saturday evening brought Bengaluru to a grinding halt, as waterlogged roads, overflowing drains, and fallen trees disrupted life across several parts of the city. The downpour, which began late afternoon, lasted for several hours and led to widespread inundation in both residential and commercial areas.
Several key roads, including Outer Ring Road, Whitefield Main Road, Siddapura, etc were submerged under ankle to knee-deep water, leaving motorists stranded and vehicles stalled. Commuters reported being stuck in traffic jams for over two hours in some stretches, with gridlocks seen near Silk Board, Hebbal, and Majestic.
The city’s civic infrastructure was once again under strain, as drains overflowed in low-lying areas, pushing water into homes and shops. Slow response time by the authorities left residents fending for themselves through the chaos.
Meteorological officials said more showers are expected in the coming days due to low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, frustrated residents took to social media, sharing images and videos of flooded streets, once again questioning the city's preparedness for monsoon-like spells.
“The woes of Rainbow Drive on Sarjapur road doesn't seem to end. Residents say last night's rain has led to the worst flooding in recent memory. View inside this morning,” said a resident on X.
“Welcome to Neeladri Nagar, where roads have turned into rivers and footpaths into mini swimming pools all thanks to Bengaluru’s world-class infrastructure! After a spell of rain, the drainage is overflowing and roads are completely flooded,” another post stated.
“Welcome to Brand Bengaluru, where roads are no longer for vehicles they’re for boats, jets, and swimmers!This is Hosa Road,which after a few hours of rain,magically transforms into Hosa River, connecting people not through development, but through shared suffering and frustration.Yesterday’s rain was enough to expose the pathetic condition of this so-called “developed” area. The road was completely flooded, drains were overflowing, and citizens were left stranded struggling to wade through knee-deep water just to reach home or work,” yet another post noted.
“Good morning from Hosa(New) Road Bengaluru! This is #NewIndia! This is #BrandBengaluru! #BengaluruRains,” said another post, showing visuals of vehicles wading through rain water.