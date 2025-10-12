Bengaluru grapples with monsoon mayhem as roads turn into rivers at infamous Rainbow Drive. Watch

A heavy spell of rain on Saturday evening brought Bengaluru to a grinding halt, as waterlogged roads, overflowing drains, and fallen trees disrupted life across several parts of the city. The downpour, which began late afternoon, lasted for several hours and led to widespread inundation in both residential and commercial areas. A man is seen wading through nearly knee-deep water in Bengaluru's infamous Rainbow Drive area as a car also pushes through.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's Whitefield, HSR Layout paralyzed by intense rain, waterlogging disrupts traffic. Watch

Several key roads, including Outer Ring Road, Whitefield Main Road, Siddapura, etc were submerged under ankle to knee-deep water, leaving motorists stranded and vehicles stalled. Commuters reported being stuck in traffic jams for over two hours in some stretches, with gridlocks seen near Silk Board, Hebbal, and Majestic.

The city’s civic infrastructure was once again under strain, as drains overflowed in low-lying areas, pushing water into homes and shops. Slow response time by the authorities left residents fending for themselves through the chaos.

ALSO READ | '1 hour 45 mins from Bellandur to Bengaluru Airport': Mohandas Pai reacts to commute story

Meteorological officials said more showers are expected in the coming days due to low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, frustrated residents took to social media, sharing images and videos of flooded streets, once again questioning the city's preparedness for monsoon-like spells.

ALSO READ | ‘Tried to hit me’: Bengaluru woman shares ordeal with auto driver after cancelling Uber ride

“The woes of Rainbow Drive on Sarjapur road doesn't seem to end. Residents say last night's rain has led to the worst flooding in recent memory. View inside this morning,” said a resident on X.