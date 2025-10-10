‘Tried to hit me’: Bengaluru woman shares ordeal with auto driver after cancelling Uber ride

A woman from Bengaluru took to social media to share a troubling experience involving an Uber auto driver who allegedly harassed, abused, and attempted to assault her after she cancelled a ride. Social media users from Bengaluru called for action against the Uber auto driver, emphasizing the need for improved passenger safety. (Instagram)

The incident occurred around 7 pm on October 2. In a detailed post accompanied by a video, an account described how the driver, identified as Pavan H S, operating a Bajaj auto (KA05 AE 4606), confronted the woman aggressively after she cancelled the booking when he failed to show up.

Despite the app showing "arrived," the driver was nowhere in sight for nearly seven minutes, prompting her to cancel and book another auto. As she proceeded with the new ride, the same driver reportedly blocked her path, demanded payment, and began verbally abusing her.

In the video posted online, the driver can be seen arguing heatedly, allegedly recording the woman without her consent and refusing to speak in Hindi despite her repeated requests. She claimed he tried to physically attack her and discriminated against her for not speaking the local language.

"Just because he’s local, does that give him the right to look down on us, make demands, and harass or abuse us?" she wrote, questioning the lack of accountability and expressing fear for passenger safety. The woman’s appeal ended with a plea for stronger safety measures, saying, “We are not even safe in our own country. Please, someone take action for our safety.”