Couple burn to death in Bengaluru hotel, cause for fire unknown: Report

A tragic fire at a lodge in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, claimed the lives of a man and a woman on Thursday evening, authorities confirmed. The blaze erupted in a room on the third floor, leaving the occupants with no chance to escape. Authorities in Bengaluru are focused on determining how the fire started and why escape was impossible. (Representative photo)

The incident occurred at a lodge located in the Kitchen 6 area of Yelahanka, where the fire reportedly broke out in Room No. 6. Authorities received information about the fire around the evening hours. It appears to have originated in a single room on the top floor. Unfortunately, the two people inside could not make it out alive, said Sajeeth V J, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East Division), Bengaluru, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The male victim has been identified as Ramesh, while the woman’s identity remains unknown as of now.

Preliminary findings suggest that the fire began in the room the couple had checked into. Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause, whether due to an electrical fault, negligence, or other factors.

Officials are examining all possible reasons behind the fire and why the occupants couldn’t escape in time, DCP Sajeeth said, adding that a formal complaint has been filed and the investigation is actively ongoing.

According to police, the couple had arrived at the lodge around 3 pm on Thursday. The establishment, which comprises six rooms, was reportedly unoccupied except for the one the victims were staying in.

While the flames did spread to nearby rooms, no other casualties or injuries were reported. Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control before the fire could engulf the entire floor.

Authorities have sealed the room and are awaiting a forensic report to provide clarity on what triggered the blaze. Further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from PTI)