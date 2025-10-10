Bengaluru's Whitefield, HSR Layout paralyzed by intense rain, waterlogging disrupts traffic. Watch

Bengaluru saw heavy rainfall yesterday evening, triggering severe waterlogging across multiple localities, bringing traffic to a crawl and causing intense inconvenience to commuters. With a yellow alert for more rain, residents expressed frustration over inadequate drainage and road maintenance in Bengaluru. (X)

The downpour began in the late afternoon and persisted well into the evening, overwhelming the city’s drainage infrastructure. Low‑lying areas, underpasses, and stormwater drains became inundated, with water levels in many places reaching knee height.

Parts of Whitefield, HSR Layout, Outer Ring Road (ORR), Siddapura, Panathur underbridge, and other stretches witnessed major flooding. Some residential layouts also saw water enter houses.

The inundated roads caused severe traffic snarls across the city, especially during peak hours. Vehicles were forced to inch forward as many main and linking roads became impassable. Public transport also suffered delays; buses and autos were stuck in gridlock or forced to detour. Some motorists deserted their vehicles in the waterlogged sections and attempted to walk.

In response, Bengaluru Traffic Police issued multiple advisories and instituted temporary diversions to ease congestion. “Rain Advisory: Heavy showers in & around #WhitefieldTrafficPS limits. Waterlogging at Varthur towards Gunjur Traffic slow movement,” a post by the city traffic police stated.