Bengaluru's Whitefield, HSR Layout paralyzed by intense rain, waterlogging disrupts traffic. Watch

Bengaluru saw heavy rainfall yesterday evening, triggering severe waterlogging across multiple localities, bringing traffic to a crawl and causing intense inconvenience to commuters.
The downpour began in the late afternoon and persisted well into the evening, overwhelming the city’s drainage infrastructure. Low‑lying areas, underpasses, and stormwater drains became inundated, with water levels in many places reaching knee height.
Parts of Whitefield, HSR Layout, Outer Ring Road (ORR), Siddapura, Panathur underbridge, and other stretches witnessed major flooding. Some residential layouts also saw water enter houses.
The inundated roads caused severe traffic snarls across the city, especially during peak hours. Vehicles were forced to inch forward as many main and linking roads became impassable. Public transport also suffered delays; buses and autos were stuck in gridlock or forced to detour. Some motorists deserted their vehicles in the waterlogged sections and attempted to walk.
In response, Bengaluru Traffic Police issued multiple advisories and instituted temporary diversions to ease congestion. “Rain Advisory: Heavy showers in & around #WhitefieldTrafficPS limits. Waterlogging at Varthur towards Gunjur Traffic slow movement,” a post by the city traffic police stated.
“Due to waterlogging, the road from Electronic City Flyover towards City is having slow-moving traffic,” they added in a separate post.
The traffic cops updated that the following areas saw major waterlogging:
Madivala police station towards Silk Board
Iblur towards Agara
From Rainbow Junction towards Karthik Nagara
From 17th Main Junction towards Dommaluru flyover
From Ayyappa Underpass Madivala towards SP Road
From Rupena Agrahara towards Bommanahalli
Several residents also took to social media platform X to share visuals of rains in various areas. “This is the situation today at HSR just a few minutes of rain have completely flooded the streets, turning roads into waterlogged pools,” a post stated.
“@siddaramaiah and @DKShivakumar the goal of making Bengaluru pot hole free is on the track. Today during rain I couldn’t see the road even and water up to my legs! The future and promises made and vision is futuristic!” a resident posted, sharing visuals of rain water flowing like a river on the streets.
News agency PTI also shared visuals of nearly knee-deep water in the Whitefield area. Take a look:
For many Bengaluru residents, yesterday’s deluge underscored long‑standing infrastructural vulnerabilities. Despite recurring monsoon floods each year, the city still struggles with clogged drains, inadequate stormwater systems, and poorly maintained road corridors. Commuters vented frustration online, citing how even a few hours of moderate rain would bring the city to its knees.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru, forecasting further rainfall and thunderstorms over coming days. Residents and commuters have been urged to avoid travel during heavy spells, stay updated via official traffic bulletins, and plan alternate routes.