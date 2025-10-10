Karnataka grants menstrual leave for women employees in various sectors: Report

In a landmark move, the Karnataka government on Thursday gave the green light for women employees in sectors ranging from garment manufacturing to Information Technology to avail one day of menstrual leave each month. The decision, made during a cabinet meeting, marked a progressive step toward enhancing workplace welfare for women. The Karnataka government has approved one day of menstrual leave for women employees across various sectors, enhancing workplace welfare. (Shutterstock)

State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil announced the approval while addressing the media after the meeting, stating that women working across various sectors will now be entitled to at least one day of leave during their menstrual cycle, according to a report by news agency PTI.

"The cabinet today approved at least one day leave for working women in various sectors, right from garments to Information Technology," he said.



The cabinet also cleared the Karnataka Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which expanded financial benefits available under six labour welfare initiatives. This included improved educational assistance for employees in the organised sector and their families, said the PTI report.

A major infrastructure push was announced with the approval of a ₹1,000 crore plan to reconstruct and rehabilitate 39 critical bridges across the state in its initial phase.

To bolster emergency preparedness, the cabinet approved the procurement of a high-reach Aerial Ladder Platform Vehicle, with a vertical reach of 52 to 54 metres, for the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

In a move aimed at urban growth, the Aurad (B) Town Panchayat in Bidar district will be upgraded to a City Municipal Council, following provisions under the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964, the report added.

Key urban infrastructure projects under the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) were also cleared. These included a five-year contract worth ₹26.02 crore for the maintenance of a 20 MLD Used Water Treatment Plant and 5 MLD sewage pumping facilities at Nagasandra.

(With inputs from PTI)