Bengaluru has more techies than California: Mohandas Pai urges DK Shivakumar to help city’s growth

As Bengaluru cements its status as a global tech powerhouse, former Infosys CFO and industry veteran T.V. Mohandas Pai has made a striking statement, the city now has more tech professionals than the entire state of California in the United States. DK Shivakumar (L), Mohandas Pai (R)

Also Read - Bengaluru woman allegedly beat husband to death after heated argument, arrested: Report

Responding to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s social media post celebrating Bengaluru's recognition in CBRE’s Global Tech Talent Guidebook 2025, Pai called for urgent action to improve infrastructure and quality of life for the city’s booming tech population.

What Mohandas Pai said?

“We have 25 lakh people in tech in Bengaluru, the largest in the world. California has 15 lakh. We have 65,000 IT companies, nearly 20,000 startups, 46 unicorns, and close to $100 billion in software exports this year alone,” Pai wrote on X.

He emphasized that despite the staggering numbers, many political leaders still fail to grasp the true scale of Bengaluru’s contribution to the global technology ecosystem. He appealed to state leaders to step up and invest in the city’s infrastructure to ensure it continues to thrive.

The CBRE report places Bengaluru among the top global tech cities, surpassing many international hubs in terms of workforce strength. According to the report, the city is home to over one million tech professionals, a number that has grown steadily thanks to its dynamic startup culture, global tech presence, and strong institutional support.

Bengaluru also ranked fourth globally in terms of its working-age population share (75.5%), with a 2.4% rise between 2019 and 2024 — one of the highest growth rates among global tech hubs.

Also Read - Bengaluru man sets fire to relative’s home after 7-year loan row, CCTV footage goes viral: Report

CBRE credited the city’s growth to its deep pool of skilled talent in data science, product engineering, artificial intelligence, and software development, further supported by top universities and a dense network of Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Deputy CM Shivakumar, sharing the report earlier, wrote, “There was a time when #Bengaluru quietly earned its place in tech. Today, the world says it loud. We’re not just growing – we’re leading. And the world is taking notice.”