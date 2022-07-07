Bengaluru: Hebbal junction gets new traffic rules. Here are some steps to follow

The Hebbal flyover in Bengaluru - known for its traffic congestion - has finally been picked up by city authorities, who have come out with a fresh set of rules.

The advisory was announced by the Bangalore Traffic Police. “Some measures to be taken at Hebbal junction to prevent vehicular traffic: A study has been done to solve the problem of vehicular traffic at Hebbal Junction. The following measures are directed to be taken with the collaboration and coordination of the Bangalore Traffic Police, BBMP, BMRCL, NHA, etc. These changes have been proposed after studying the flow of vehicles at this junction, checking the data and factors causing traffic congestions,” the police tweeted.

The new rules for vehicular movement, which come into effect from 6 am on Friday, says vehicles coming from Yelahanka, Jakkur, Kodigehalli, Kempapura and other areas are no longer allowed on the flyover to travel to the city.

Instead they will be required to turn left and use the loop ramp to merge with the traffic heading on to the flyover. The same goes for vehicles coming from KR Puram, BEL Road and Tumakuru Road.

Vehicles traveling on the airport road flyover can join the Hebbal flyover as usual. However, vehicles heading towards Kempapura from the airport will need to get onto the service road in Yelahanka and turn left near Esteem Mall.

Some crossover points have also been blocked to enforce the new rules.

The crossover point at the end of the service road near Yelahanka is blocked, while those near Manipal Hospitals and Esteem Mall are also closed.

Passengers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will not get a bus stop near Esteem Mall because buses will henceforth be allowed to stop at the bus bay at Hebbal Junction.

Officials have installed several signboards to help the public recognise and follow the new advisory.

