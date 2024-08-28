A team from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) visited Bengaluru to discuss the inter-state metro line between Bengaluru’s Bommasandra and Tamil Nadu’s Hosur, reported Money Control. This is the first step for South India’s first inter-state metro connection, which is expected to enhance public transportation in the tech capital. Bengaluru - Hosur metro line to have 12 stations, officials discuss feasibility: Report(X/@bykarthikreddy)

According to the report, the officials discussed the feasibility of the project. “This metro line will cover the length of 23 km, out of which 11 km fall in Tamil Nadu and 12 km in Karnataka. A total of 12 metro stations are planned in the route.”

Meanwhile, a DFR (Detailed Feasibility Study Report) is being prepared for the better understanding of challenges in the project and it is reportedly nearing the completion.

In 2022, the then Basavaraj Bommai-led government approved the proposal to extend the RV Road - Bommasandra line to Hosur City, which falls under the Namma Metro's Phase 2 project. However, the state government's approval was not enough to start construction work and authorities in Karnataka joined hands with Tamil Nadu government for their cooperation.

There are many techies who work at Electronic City and travel to Hosur on daily basis as it offers less cost of living. This metro line is expected to help all those people and migrations to Hosur are also likely to increase due to better public transport system.