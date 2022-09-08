Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru hotels offer rooms at discounted prices for the flood affected

Updated on Sep 08, 2022 02:52 PM IST

The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) made the offer after many alleged hotels in the city were exploiting the situation by hiking room rents.

The BBHA requested customers to reach out to the association if anyone is in need of a room. (Picture for representational purpose) (Unsplash)
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Bengaluru hotels said on Wednesday that they will offer discounted rooms for people whose homes had been flooded by heavy rain over the past few days. The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) made the offer after many alleged hotels in the city were exploiting the situation by hiking room rents.

"Bengaluru has been facing unprecedented times as parts of the city are submerged in water. Many residents have moved out from their waterlogged homes to different places. We would like to announce that we will be providing hotel rooms at discounted prices for people whose houses have been affected by the floods. We request customers to reach out to our association if anyone is in need of a room," the BBHA said.

Earlier, many reports suggested room tariffs had been inflated across the city as the demand for rooms increased rapidly. The Times of India said hotels were charging 40,000 per day.

The BBHA responded swiftly and said they stood ready to help affected people.

Flood waters remain in several gated societies in Bengaluru's Sarjapura Road, Yemalur and Bellandur areas. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been trying to clear these places using water pumps. Some luxury villas in Yemalur were flooded and visuals of ruined posh interiors and expensive cars have been widely shared online.

