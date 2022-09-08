Bengaluru hotels offer rooms at discounted prices for the flood affected
The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) made the offer after many alleged hotels in the city were exploiting the situation by hiking room rents.
Bengaluru hotels said on Wednesday that they will offer discounted rooms for people whose homes had been flooded by heavy rain over the past few days. The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) made the offer after many alleged hotels in the city were exploiting the situation by hiking room rents.
"Bengaluru has been facing unprecedented times as parts of the city are submerged in water. Many residents have moved out from their waterlogged homes to different places. We would like to announce that we will be providing hotel rooms at discounted prices for people whose houses have been affected by the floods. We request customers to reach out to our association if anyone is in need of a room," the BBHA said.
Earlier, many reports suggested room tariffs had been inflated across the city as the demand for rooms increased rapidly. The Times of India said hotels were charging ₹40,000 per day.
The BBHA responded swiftly and said they stood ready to help affected people.
Flood waters remain in several gated societies in Bengaluru's Sarjapura Road, Yemalur and Bellandur areas. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been trying to clear these places using water pumps. Some luxury villas in Yemalur were flooded and visuals of ruined posh interiors and expensive cars have been widely shared online.
5 men get life term for 2015 abduction, rape of girl in Rajasthan’s Nagaur
Five men accused of kidnapping and raping a girl in Rajasthan's Nagaur district in 2015 have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Pocso court, a senior district police officer said on Thursday. Joshi said the five accused, Islam Khan (22), Saddam (22), Saddam Hussain (23), Farooq (22) and Subhan Khan (25), were handed out a life term for rape and five years for abduction.
Bengaluru's Bellandur road is now safe to travel for commuters, announces police
The waterflow has come down at most affected Bellandur area in Bengaluru and vehicles are now moving on both sides of Outer Ring Road. The HSR layout traffic police announced on Thursday that it is safe for commuters to travel through Bellandur. Earlier many vehicles were stuck on this stretch of Bengaluru and cops urged the commuters to avoid travelling on the Outer Ring Road, if not in an emergency.
DMRC to provide bus services from tomorrow for those visiting Central Vista
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said it will be providing bus services to people wanting to visit India Gate and the new Central Vista from Friday onwards, with these buses to be made available at Bhairon road, officials said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue on Friday at 7PM, with the area to be thrown open to the public from 8:45PM onwards.
Central Vista revamp: Project of ‘national importance’ for New India
In September 2019, the government announced the plan to redevelop Central Vista spread over approximately 4 square km. Three years later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate redeveloped Central Vista Avenue, the first part of the ₹13,500-crore project. The Opposition parties criticised the project, especially the government's decision to start the construction during the Covid-19 pandemic. But the Centre maintained its necessity and called it a project of “national importance”.
Delhi HC waives off ₹25,000 cost on ex-CBI director over Twitter blue tick plea
The Delhi High court on Thursday waived off the cost of ₹25,000 imposed on former Indian Police Service officer and ex-CBI director, M Nageswara Rao in May this year while rejecting hRao's'plea for restoration of the blue tick on his Twitter account. Following this, the court removed the cost. In May, this year, the court fined Rao while rejecting his plea to restore his Twitter blue verified badge, which indicates an account is authentic.
