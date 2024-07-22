Bengaluru in for a week of rain, say forecasts from IMD; Coastal Karnataka under yellow, orange alerts

Bengaluru city is expected to see rainfall all days this week, fresh forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated. The agency forecasted a generally cloudy sky in the city with light showers for Monday. The weather in Bengaluru is expected to remain cool and rainy throughout the week.(PTI)

The day’s maximum temperature is expected to reach 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is predicted to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, a report said.

Looking ahead, the weather in the tech hub is expected to remain cool and rainy throughout the week. From July 23 to July 25, Bengaluru will see a continuation of the cloudy conditions and light rain. During these days, temperatures are forecasted to fluctuate between a high of 26 to 27 degrees Celsius and a low of 20 degrees Celsius.

For July 26 and July 27, the city will continue to experience rain with a maximum temperature of around 26 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest updates from the IMD, Karnataka is under yellow and orange weather alerts. Regions such as Belgaum, Gulbarga, Bidar, and Hassan are on a yellow alert for very heavy rain, while Uttar Kannada, Shivamogga, Udupi, and Chikkamagaluru have been issued an orange alert for very heavy rain accompanied by strong surface winds.