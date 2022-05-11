Bengaluru likely to get rain for 5 more days amid weakening cyclone Asani: IMD
- The Garden City, which never fails to amuse its residents with its ever-changing weather, is likely to get rains for five more days amid a weakening cyclone Asani, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Rains have been a consistent sight in Bengaluru this summer, with some saying monsoons have come early in the city, not declaring the frequent thunderstorms as pre-monsoon showers or summer rains. Although it initially brought a ton of relief to Bengaluru residents from the scorching heat and sizzling temperatures, at a point even becoming a boasting factor on Twitter, the rains in Bengaluru have done much damage to both public and private property.
Uprooted trees, electric poles, power shutdowns, electrocution, waterlogging, flooding and traffic congestions are some of the problems the city faces every monsoon, and this year is no different. With the arrival of the cyclone Asani, many residents called Bengaluru a ‘hill station’ and donned sweaters, saying it feels like winter.
After recording its wettest April in seven years, Bengaluru is all set to break another weather record this month. Under the influence of cyclone Asani, the city recorded its coldest day in May in 22 years as the maximum temperature dipped to 24.3 degrees Celsius, nine degrees below normal.
Bengaluru's untimely rains this summer brought with it severe lightening, loud thunder, fast winds and sometimes even hailstorms, turning deadly by killing two residents and causing tons of damage to houses and hitting several businesses. Notably, a portion of the canopy at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium in HSR layout collapsed after heavy rains on Sunday. The stadium was inaugurated by CM Bommai just over two months ago.
Rains hit several parts of North Karnataka that are usually drought prone, with the weather department warning that light showers will happen in interior parts of north Karnataka, and that coastal regions of the state might get its bunch of rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms in a few places including a few south interior regions.
A tweet by a user called Chaudhary Parvez showed a video in which chairs, tables, dustbins, trolleys and other furniture were seen flying into the road at Hubli's airport canteen.
The cyclone's rains even affected flights to and from the city, with major airline Air Asia also cancelling a flight from Bengaluru on Wednesday. A total of 17 flights have been cancelled so far today, including the one from Bangalore. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the severe Cyclonic Storm 'Asani' weakened into a 'cyclonic storm' and is likely to become a depression by Thursday morning.
Flood prone areas within Bengaluru like the Silk Board junction, Koramangala and some parts of north Bengaluru are likely to see waterlogging and flooded roads in the near future. The IMD added that Bengaluru will likely remain cloudy over the upcoming week and is expected to get isolated showers and drizzles over the next five days.
Residents of the garden city remain amused over the ever-changing weathers it houses. One twitterati shared a video of a leaking flyover and said: "Ever seen flyovers that leak in @NammaBengaluroo? Here it is."
