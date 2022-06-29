Bengaluru logs 887 Covid cases; health dept says positives include backlog cases
Bengaluru logged 887 of Karnataka's 968 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, compared to 592 (of 617 in the state) the day before. The health department said Tuesday's positives included backlog cases which could not be ported from Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) database due to a technical glitch.
The state recorded one Covid-related death - from the Dakshina Kannada district - with a positivity rate of 5.44%.
Data indicated that 337 people were declared to have recovered from Covid in the state, of whom 293 were from Bengaluru.
The total number of active cases in the state and city are 4,918 and 4,682, respectively. Bengaluru's positivity rate is lower than Karnataka's at 3.66%.
Around 16 districts of Karnataka had zero new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours. Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru and Udupi reported 21, 14 and 17 new cases. Total recoveries in the state are 39.2 lakh, while total deaths were at 40,073. The Covid-19 tally in Karnataka so far stands at 39.6 lakh cases.
Nearly 18,000 samples - 17,079 from Bengaluru - were tested on Tuesday. The total number of tests so far in the state is 6.69 crore. Of the 17,079 in the capital, 3,559 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and 13,520 were RT-PCR tests.
Meanwhile, 12,383 people were vaccinated in Bengaluru, of whom 2,842 were given first doses, 4,238 second doses and 5,303 precaution or booster shots.
Hospitalisations inched up to 81, of which 70 were admissions to general wards and five to high-dependency units, while the number of ICU patients came down from 10 to six.
Active clusters in the city increased from Monday's 22 to 27 but 26 had less than five cases each. The recovery rate for Bengaluru was 98.8 per cent, while 119 wards in the city had less than 10 cases each.
The government on Tuesday released a new set of guidelines to curb the spread of infections in the state and particularly in Bengaluru. Along with compulsory masking, facilities in common areas like club house, swimming pools, reading rooms, sports rooms, association offices, etc. shall be closed till the recovery of the last case of Covid 19, guidelines prescribed.
-
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
-
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
-
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
-
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
-
Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices
Telengana's health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute. He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others. The minister was accompanied by Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.
