Bengaluru man alleges a cop of harassing his sister, police finds she doesn't exist: Report

A Bengaluru man alleged that a cop had harassed his sister and reached out to the Deputy Commissioner of Police in South Bengaluru for help. When the DCP ordered a probe into the incident, it was found that the complainant does not have a sister, and the woman whose name was mentioned in the complaint is non-existent. When Bengaluru South DCP ordered a probe into the incident, it was found that the complainant does not have a sister, and the woman whose name was mentioned in the complaint is non-existent. (Representative image)

According to a report in Deccan Herald, a man named Dyamakkanavar alleged that the Sub Inspector of Basavangudi police harassed his sister, who works as a doctor in a private hospital. He also claimed that the officer connected with his sister through Facebook in 2020. He also alleged that the officer demanded a ransom of ₹1 lakh and received the money in the account. However, the complaint said that the harassment continued for several months, even after receiving the money.

As the allegations were serious, DCP ordered a probe into the incident, and a team headed by the Hanumanthunagar police inspector started the investigation. During the probe, the cops found that the woman whose name is in the complaint is non-existent.

Speaking to the publication, a senior cop said, “We sent multiple notices to the provided address in the complaint, and there was no response. We also checked with the hospital mentioned in the complaint and found that no such woman exists. We even checked through all the sources, and there are no traces of a woman who was named in the complaint.”

The DCP said that they are ready to take the case forward if any woman contacts them regarding it. “We will proceed with the case if anyone contacts us regarding the complaint. The bank accounts provided by the complainant were also registered under his name,” the top cop said. The officials reportedly suspect it is a fabricated case to frame the Sub Inspector into it.