Bengaluru man alleges movers stole valuables worth over 8 lakhs, damaged items during relocation

A Bengaluru resident has reported a “horrific” experience involving a moving company, Halef International Pvt Ltd, during a house shift on August 14. The individual, Ankit Mayank, took to social media to share his harrowing ordeal, revealing a series of alleged thefts and damages caused by the moving company's staff. The post includes a video showing the state of their new home, with trollies, bags, and suitcases strewn around in disarray. (X)

According to the complainant's social media post, one of their bags, valued at approximately ₹8 lakhs, went missing during the move. The contents of the bag included ₹2 lakh in cash, a pair of gold earrings, two gold bangles, and other crucial items. The post claims that both the local police and the company's manager have acknowledged that the theft was committed by the moving team, which consisted of seven people.

The individual further detailed the chaos left in the wake of the move. The post includes a video showing the state of their new home, with trollies, bags, and suitcases strewn around in disarray. Important documents were also scattered on the floor, with several items either missing or damaged, he alleged. The complainant also listed other lost or damaged items, including high-end perfumes, rare pens, and valuable property papers. Additionally, some furniture and household belongings also sustained damage.

“THE MOST HORRIFIC 48 HOURS OF MY LIFE. I had to shift my house on 14th August, for which I had hired a movers & packers company ‘Halef International Pvt Ltd’. But that turned out to be the worst decision & the biggest nightmare of my life,” Mayank wrote on ‘X’.

His post further criticized the company for evading responsibility, writing, “Yet the company @halefint2019 is shrugging from the responsibility by saying only their staff is responsible, NOT US. @BlrCityPolice at Vidyaranyapura Police Station also do not seem to be serious.”

The complainant added that the FIR filed by police only named one suspect, omitted addresses of the accused, and included less severe IPC sections than he expected. “Both me & my wife haven't slept for over 48 hours & are living the biggest nightmare of our life. It is emotionally very challenging for my wife as few stolen things belong to her mother who is in coma for the past 15 months. WE ARE MENTALLY & EMOTIONALLY BROKEN,” he posted.

The user pleaded for assistance from local political leaders and law enforcement agencies, and requested that the moving company face severe penalties and that their license be revoked. The moving company released a detailed statement on the alleged incident, wriitng, “It's important to remember that every situation has multiple perspectives. Let the police investigation and judicial process reveal the truth based on actual facts and evidence.”

More details are expected are further probe is ongoing in the matter.