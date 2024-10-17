Bengaluru man arrested for attempting to grab rifle from CISF officer at Kempegowda airport: Report

A 35-year-old man was arrested at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on October 14 after allegedly attempting to seize a rifle from a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer, police said, according to a report on The Indian Express. A Bengaluru man was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport for attempting to grab a rifle from a CISF officer after a dispute over luggage on October 14. (Representation image)

The arrested individual, identified as Vikram Ramdas from Kasturi Nagar, had arrived from Hyderabad that morning. Upon exiting the terminal, Ramdas mistakenly picked up another passenger’s luggage, leading to a brief altercation with the luggage’s rightful owner around 7:30 am. The situation escalated when a CISF officer stepped in to intervene, the report said.

According to the police, it was at this point that Ramdas allegedly attempted to obstruct the officer’s duties, which included trying to grab the officer’s firearm. “It was at this point that Ramdas allegedly interfered with the officer’s duties,” a police officer said, as quoted in the report. The officer promptly notified the control room, and a Quick Response Team (QRT) was dispatched to the scene, the publication noted.

The QRT detained Ramdas and handed him over to the KIA police for further questioning. Authorities booked him under Section 132 of the Indian Penal Code, now the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), for using criminal force to prevent a public servant from carrying out their duty.

After his arrest, Ramdas was released on station bail, the report added. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident, though the immediate threat was quickly neutralized thanks to the swift response of airport security personnel.

This comes in the backdrop of other security related incidents at the airport, including a bomb threat on an Akasa Air Delhi to Bengaluru flight.