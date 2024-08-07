Bengaluru man arrested for extorting over 20 policemen by threatening human rights cases: Report

The Bengaluru police on Tuesday apprehended a 35-year-old man, identified as Syed Sarfaraz Ahmed, for allegedly extorting money from over 20 police officers by threatening to implicate them in human rights violation cases. Ahmed, a resident of the city’s Bharati Nagar, previously served as an informant for police stations in Shivajinagar, DJ Halli, and RT Nagar, establishing a significant network within the police force, The Indian Express reported. Ahmed frequently visited police stations to check for detainees and used this information to file cases with the KSHRC. (HT File)

The case unfolded on July 24 when Shivajinagar police detained a man named Irshad for causing a disturbance in a restaurant, charging him under the Arms Act. Following his arrest, a deputy superintendent from the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) visited the station, investigating a complaint of illegal detention. After reviewing the documents, the officer confirmed that Irshad's arrest was lawful.

Suspecting foul play, the police noted that the KSHRC officer had similarly visited other stations, including Hennur, RT Nagar, and Ramamurthy Nagar. Further investigation revealed that Ahmed was behind the incident, demanding ₹50,000 to withdraw the complaint against Irshad, the report said.

To catch Ahmed, the police pretended to agree to his demand. Upon his approach for the payoff, the transaction was recorded, and Ahmed was arrested. During interrogation, it was revealed that Ahmed had committed similar offences in several police stations in the East, Northeast, and Whitefield divisions.

A police officer spoke to the publication and explained that Ahmed, who was an informant, had built a network of lower-ranking police personnel, especially in the crime units, who provided him with information. He frequently visited police stations to check for detainees and used this information to file cases with the KSHRC. He then demanded money from the inspectors to withdraw the complaints, the officer said.

Ahmed now faces charges under sections 308 (2) (extortion) and 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant in the execution of their duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.