Bengaluru man clears Google interview after 10-yr struggle; His mother's reaction is precious

A Bengaluru man is making headlines after getting his dream job at Google after a ten-year struggle. His reel capturing the reactions of his mother and wife after giving them the good news has gone viral. Advin Roy Netto, a UX designer by profession, uploaded the video on Instagram and explained why it was so important for him to get into Google.

Netto has been applying for a position at the tech giant since 2013, but was rejected every year. “We generally see the good side of any story on social media. What we need to understand is the effort that went behind it. I have been applying to Google since 2013. I applied every year without fail,” he wrote.

The tech major receives 70,000 to 1 lakh applications in a week alone, out of which only 144 people get selected, he added. This means the chances of an applicant getting selected is a mere 0.002%.

“Every year, when I don’t hear back, I check what’s wrong with me. After a certain point, I thought I didn’t have a degree from a reputed design college, which could be one of the reasons. I don’t have control over that, but I have control over improving my portfolio and resume. So after several failed attempts, here I am,” he said, and gave tips for millions of aspirants looking to bag a job at Google.

Watch his video here:

Internet users were touched by the reactions of Netto's family. One wrote, “This should be a commercial for Google so precious,” while another said, “What a beautiful and positive video this Is looking at the smiles. Priceless. You made my day.”

