Bengaluru man came up with this idea to evade traffic fines, now in police net
- Police have found the man has an outstanding fine amount worth ₹29,000.
A man has been arrested in Bengaluru for changing the number plate of his two-wheeler to evade previous fines of traffic violations. Police have found the man has an outstanding fine amount worth ₹29,000.
Sharing images of the changed number plates on social media, Kuldeep Kumar, deputy commissioner for traffic, West Bengaluru, said the accused was caught by the staff of Rajajinagar traffic police station.
According to a report in The Times of India, the 31-year-old man, identified as Mari Gowda, works as an assistant at a doctor’s clinic in the city. A total number of 58 cases were pending on the vehicle that was caught and the amount summed up to ₹29,000.
Police have also found multiple other violations by the vehicle on CCTV footage that include signal jumping, driving without helmet and rash driving at different junctions in Bengaluru.
The youth has been booked under sections 417c(cheating) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) for fabricating the number.
In a picture shared by cops, it was clearly seen that only the rear number plate of the vehicle was morphed with a different number and he maintained the front number plate with an original registration number.
Have a feedback for Delhi metro? Here's how you can share
Do you have a feedback for the Delhi metro, and want to share it? The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will be conducting an online survey for feedback from the commuters on various components of metro services and facilities. The eighth edition of Online Customer Satisfaction Survey - 2022 will be open from Monday till August 28. The survey would contain detailed feedback from the participating commuters on individual topics with a comprehensive questionnaire.
Your Space: Residents suffer due to lax approach of PMC
Civic works across the city during the rainy season has left many areas covered with stagnant water. Complete construction work before monsoon The mosquito menace in our area, Pashan is increasing. There are more people who have a fever and viral infections. In the rainy season, stagnant water causes a lot of trouble to residents. We can see that dengue, chikungunya cases are rising across Pune city. With such mismanagement mosquitoes are likely to increase.
10 labourers injured as under construction bridge collapses in Bihar’s Katihar
Ten labourers were injured after an under construction reinforced cement concrete bridge collapsed in Bihar's Katihar on Saturday evening, officials said. Four of them were seriously injured and they are undergoing treatment at Purnia government medical college and hospital. Three under construction bridges have collapsed in Bihar during the last few months, raising serious question over the quality of work. Earlier, under construction bridges in Kishanganj, Saharsa and Bhagalpur were collapsed before inauguration.
Want to get free ‘Chhole Bhature’ in Chandigarh? Get 3rd dose of Covid Vaccine
A Chandigarh vendor, who last year drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is offering free "Chhole Bhature" to the people taking the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid a slow uptake of the third shot. Rana runs a food stall and sells 'Chhole Bhature' on a cycle. Rana, who says he has taken the precaution dose, is concerned over not many people coming forward for the booster dose.
PM Modi made a mention of this Bengaluru start-up on Mann Ki Baat
In his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned about a Bengaluru start-up. The Bengaluru-based toy company makes sustainable and eco-friendly toys for their customers. During his latest address to the nation, PM Modi made a special mention for India's toy industry for competing with global toy giants. The prime minister also sent his accolades to all Indian toy startups for bringing world class toys to the customers.
