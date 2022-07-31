Bengaluru man came up with this idea to evade traffic fines, now in police net

A man has been arrested in Bengaluru for changing the number plate of his two-wheeler to evade previous fines of traffic violations. Police have found the man has an outstanding fine amount worth ₹29,000.

Sharing images of the changed number plates on social media, Kuldeep Kumar, deputy commissioner for traffic, West Bengaluru, said the accused was caught by the staff of Rajajinagar traffic police station.

Fake number plate case is registered by @rajajinagartrps staff Syed Nawaz for altering last digit of number plate on back side of his vehicle to evade from fine. Original number plate is *KA05 JS 7536* and he altered to *KA05 JS 7538*. Total fine pending is 29000 @blrcitytraffic pic.twitter.com/poTnXlpM6b — Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, IPS (@DCPTrWestBCP) July 30, 2022

According to a report in The Times of India, the 31-year-old man, identified as Mari Gowda, works as an assistant at a doctor’s clinic in the city. A total number of 58 cases were pending on the vehicle that was caught and the amount summed up to ₹29,000.

Police have also found multiple other violations by the vehicle on CCTV footage that include signal jumping, driving without helmet and rash driving at different junctions in Bengaluru.

The youth has been booked under sections 417c(cheating) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) for fabricating the number.

In a picture shared by cops, it was clearly seen that only the rear number plate of the vehicle was morphed with a different number and he maintained the front number plate with an original registration number.

