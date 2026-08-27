Bengaluru man hits pregnant railway cop with iron rod several times, was angry over delay in stolen phone complaint

What began as a complaint about a stolen mobile phone turned into a nightmare for a pregnant constable, 28, who was allegedly attacked with an iron rod by a man at the Bengaluru city railway police on Wednesday.

A pregnant constable was allegedly attacked with at the Bengaluru city railway police station by a man upset over a delay in registering his complaint. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

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The accused was reportedly upset over a delay in registering his complaint about the stolen mobile phone, news agency PTI reported, citing police.

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What happened?

The incident occurred at around 5:10 am when the accused came into the police station and informed the constable about his stolen mobile phone, which he had left for charging on platform number five, the report added.

The constable asked the man to wait for the station officer, according to the FIR. The situation escalated when the accused later returned to the station and, finding her alone, confronted her in Hindi.

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{{^usCountry}} The man also allegedly threatened to kill her, the report said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man also allegedly threatened to kill her, the report said. {{/usCountry}}

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He then grabbed an iron rod attached to a heavy barricade wheel and allegedly struck her on the head several times.

The FIR stated that after the attack, the accused fled from the scene of the crime.

An assistant sub-inspector reportedly chased the accused but could not locate him immediately.

Constable out of danger

The constable was taken to Manipal Hospital for first aid and was later shifted to Suguna Hospital in Rajajinagar, where she was admitted for further treatment.

According to the police, she is out of danger.

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Constable's brother urges immediate action

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The constable's brother narrated the sequence of events in a video message and urged officials to take immediate action on the matter. He also claimed that roughly 40 to 50 personnel were working at the police station at the time of the incident.

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Case registered, accused arrested

The Bengaluru City Railway Police registered a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation.

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The accused, identified as Ganjendra, has been arrested.

(with inputs from PTI)