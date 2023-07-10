Bengaluru man marries 15 women by faking as a doctor and engineer, arrested: Report

Mysuru police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly cheating multiple women by posing as a doctor or an engineer and getting married to them, reported The Indian Express. The man reportedly duped at least 15 women and got married to them, before he was caught.

Bengaluru man marries 15 women by faking as a doctor and engineer, arrested

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - ‘Yuva Brigade’ member stabbed to death after 'Hanuma Jayanti' celebrations in Mysuru district

According to the report, Mahesh Nayak, a resident of Bengaluru’s Banashankari created matrimonial profiles, claiming to be doctor, engineer and even a civil contractor. The 35-year-old accused had married at least 15 women from 2014 and is a father of four children. He also established a fake clinic in Tumakuru and hired a nurse to picture himself as a practise doctor.

A software engineer who he married has filed a complaint and he was caught on Sunday at Mysuru. Many of his victims reached out to police and told how he duped them in the pretext of being a doctor and engineer. One of the victims also said that he harassed her for money to establish a clinic. She further alleged that he had fled with her jewelry after she denied giving him money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An attempt to murder case was filed on Mahesh Nayak by his father earlier, the publication further reported. Police are interrogating the accused to find more details of the victims that fell in his prey

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON