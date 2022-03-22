Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru man slits wife's throat, attacks son and then dies by suicide
bengaluru news

Bengaluru man slits wife's throat, attacks son and then dies by suicide

In front of their children, a 36-year-old inebriated man slit his wife's throat and then attempted suicide.
A 36-year-old inebriated man slit his wife's throat and then later killed himself too
A 36-year-old inebriated man slit his wife's throat and then later killed himself too
Published on Mar 22, 2022 02:03 PM IST
Copy Link
ByShayaree Chanda

In front of their children, a 36-year-old drunk man slit his wife's throat and then later killed himself too. The incident took place early Monday morning in Attibele.

Lavanya (30) and her husband Sampath were living in Abbanapalya area of Bengaluru. Sampath was a chronic alcoholic, according to the police, and worked as a factory worker in Jigani. According to a senior police officer, the couple got into a fight around 5.30 a.m. and later in a fit of rage, Sampath slit Lavanya's throat with a kitchen knife while she was sleeping.

While going to his mother's rescue, one of their minor sons was stabbed in the leg. After the attack, the accused left the house and collapsed outside on a drain. When the witnesses raced to help they found Lavanya dead in a pool of blood and the infant wailing uncontrollably. They took Sampath to the hospital before summoning the Attibele police. But Sampath died in the hospital later.

According to the preliminary inquiry, Sampath used to come home intoxicated and fight with Lavanya, which prompted him to doubt her fidelity and divorce her. Her family, on the other hand, had tried to bring the couple back together multiple times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crime crime news
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out