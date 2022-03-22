Bengaluru man slits wife's throat, attacks son and then dies by suicide
In front of their children, a 36-year-old drunk man slit his wife's throat and then later killed himself too. The incident took place early Monday morning in Attibele.
Lavanya (30) and her husband Sampath were living in Abbanapalya area of Bengaluru. Sampath was a chronic alcoholic, according to the police, and worked as a factory worker in Jigani. According to a senior police officer, the couple got into a fight around 5.30 a.m. and later in a fit of rage, Sampath slit Lavanya's throat with a kitchen knife while she was sleeping.
While going to his mother's rescue, one of their minor sons was stabbed in the leg. After the attack, the accused left the house and collapsed outside on a drain. When the witnesses raced to help they found Lavanya dead in a pool of blood and the infant wailing uncontrollably. They took Sampath to the hospital before summoning the Attibele police. But Sampath died in the hospital later.
According to the preliminary inquiry, Sampath used to come home intoxicated and fight with Lavanya, which prompted him to doubt her fidelity and divorce her. Her family, on the other hand, had tried to bring the couple back together multiple times.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics