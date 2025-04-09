Bengaluru model murdered, 2nd husband accused of strangling her to death for dowry: Report

A 30-year-old model was found murdered at her home in Bengaluru's Nelamangala area, reported The Times of India. Police suspect it to be a case of domestic violence turning fatal and the woman’s husband has been detained in connection with the crime. Bengaluru model killed by a second husband after argument over dowry (Pic for representation)

According to the report, the victim, who had worked in modeling and event management circuits in both Bengaluru and Dubai, had been married to the accused, Imran, for just eight months. It was a second marriage for both. The woman’s teenage son from her previous marriage lived with her parents, while Imran’s two children stayed with his family.

Family members said that the relationship had been rocky from the beginning, marred by frequent arguments — especially over family responsibilities and financial concerns. Some relatives also alleged that the victim had been subjected to repeated demands for dowry.

The report further said that the fatal incident took place following an argument at the couple’s residence last week. During the confrontation, Imran allegedly assaulted his wife, rendering her unconscious, and then strangled her. He then fled the scene immediately after.

When the woman’s family was unable to reach her by phone, they rushed to the house and discovered her lifeless body. Authorities were notified, and the police arrived at the scene soon after.

Family suspects dowry-related torture

The victim’s family has also accused Imran of persistent dowry-related harassment, saying she had opened up to them about the abuse she was facing. According to her cousin, she endured emotional and physical abuse throughout the marriage, all while trying to keep the relationship afloat.

Police in Nelamangala have registered a case under sections related to murder and the Dowry Prohibition Act of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A senior police official confirmed that Imran has been detained and is currently under interrogation.

“A postmortem has been completed, and we are speaking to family members and neighbors to get a clearer picture of the events leading up to the crime,” an officer is quoted as a saying by the publication. Investigators are also examining the couple’s communication records and any earlier reports or complaints that might shed light on the alleged abuse.