Bengaluru police arrest five Nepalese nationals for daylight burglary, 50 lakh recovered

Bengaluru police have arrested five Nepalese nationals for allegedly breaking into a house in Thalaghattapura and stealing gold, silver, and other valuables worth over ₹50 lakh. Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda.

The burglary took place on March 28 in the Gubbalala area near Thalaghattapura.

They reportedly made away with 500 grams of gold, 4.5 kilograms of silver, and two mobile phones, while the residents were away, Bengaluru CP B Dayananda said during a press conference.

Police said one of the accused had been staying near the victim’s house for some time and had been closely monitoring the family’s movements, which helped the group plan the heist.

Investigators managed to trace and arrest one of the accused within 48 hours, using CCTV footage from nearby locations. This led them to a lodge on Kanakapura Main Road, where the remaining members of the gang were staying.

The arrests have once again raised concerns about home security in the city. Authorities have urged citizens to store large quantities of gold in bank lockers and double-check locks and surveillance systems before stepping out of their homes.

The police are continuing to investigate if the group is linked to any other burglaries in the area.

In another incident in one of the Bengaluru’s busiest residential areas, a visibly drunk man attempted to intrude into multiple homes in Indiranagar on Tuesday before robbing a woman in broad daylight.

The incident took place around 3.45 pm, when the man was caught on CCTV cameras walking from house to house, appearing to check if he could enter.

In one such attempt, he walked into a house through an open door while the woman inside was in the backyard hanging clothes. Taking advantage of her momentary absence, he confronted her, threatened her, and made away with ₹25,000 in cash, a OnePlus phone, and three expensive watches.

